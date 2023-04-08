Close menu
Man UtdManchester United2EvertonEverton0

Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial goals maintain hosts' top-four push

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Scott McTominay celebrates at Old Trafford
Manchester United had 21 shots in the first half against Everton, their most on record since 2003-04 in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game

Manchester United strengthened their grip on a top-four place and kept Everton deep in relegation trouble with a one-sided victory at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay's well-taken first-half effort and Anthony Martial's first Premier League goal since December were enough to give United victory.

However, it should have been more for Erik ten Hag's men, with Jordan Pickford making a string of fine saves and Aaron Wan-Bissaka somehow failing to finish into an empty net after Antony's shot had bounced straight back to him off a post.

There was also late concern for the hosts when Marcus Rashford was forced to leave the field and was pictured walking very gingerly up the tunnel to the home dressing room.

That is not what Ten Hag needs before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final with Sevilla, although Martial's return, along with that of Christian Eriksen after two-and-a-half months out with an ankle injury, were welcome as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro completes his four-match domestic suspension.

As for Everton, they are in the unsatisfactory position of having to see how others do before knowing what the full damage caused by this defeat will be.

Everton reliant on Pickford

It has been 10 games now since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard in the Goodison Park hot-seat.

That period has yielded 12 points and should Everton continue with that average over the final eight games, they should survive - although it would condemn their supporters to a repeat of the nervy end to the season from 12 month ago.

Evidently, their four remaining games against fellow sides in the relegation scrap will be key and all could yet hinge on the final game of the season at home to Bournemouth.

But to even get that far, goalkeeper Pickford will have to stay fit.

In the first half of this contest, he alone stood between Everton and a hammering that could have been very damaging to their goal difference.

There was one save with his trailing leg to deny England colleague Rashford which Pickford knew nothing about. But apart from that, it was a combination of good positioning, agility and alertness that denied the hosts.

Any criticism of his failure to keep out United's opener was picky in the extreme. The home side smoothly moved the ball across the field from their left and once the Everton defence failed to clear as the ball bobbled around Rashford on the edge of the area, they were on the back foot as Jadon Sancho fed a superb pass to McTominay, who finished first time from close range.

And there was little Pickford could do to prevent United's second either as Rashford squared to an unmarked Martial, who, within 10 minutes of his introduction, had scored more Premier League goals in this game than Wout Weghorst has managed in his entire loan spell at United, emphasising why Ten Hag is so keen to have the Frenchman fit.

Unfortunate miss for much-improved Wan-Bissaka

It is unfortunate for Wan-Bissaka that his performance will be remembered for his terrible miss because much of what he did was excellent.

The 25-year-old has not found it easy since his £50m move from Crystal Palace in 2019, nor has it been forgotten United said they assessed the relative merits of 804 right-backs before identifying the Londoner as their preferred choice.

As recently as the World Cup break, it had appeared Wan-Bissaka had a limited future at Old Trafford and the likelihood is the club would have sold him for the right offer.

But from the restart Wan-Bissaka has looked like a different player.

The mere fact he was in the penalty area to miss his chance suggested an attacking responsibility he has not routinely been given.

The fact he has never scored a professional goal in front of supporters may go some way to explaining his failure in front of a packed and expectant Stretford End.

While not entirely comfortable in possession at times, he does seem more comfortable in taking the ball and rotating it and he is being trusted with the right-back, midfield pivot combination Pep Guardiola has decided Kyle Walker is unable to carry out at Manchester City.

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 5Maguire
  • 6Li Martínez
  • 12Malacia
  • 39McTominay
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forMartialat 60'minutes
  • 15SabitzerSubstituted forFredat 76'minutes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forEriksenat 77'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forWeghorstat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 9Martial
  • 14Eriksen
  • 17Fred
  • 19Varane
  • 20Dalot
  • 27Weghorst
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Butland

Everton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forPattersonat 87'minutes
  • 5Keane
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 22GodfreySubstituted forMykolenkoat 45'minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forGarnerat 60'minutes
  • 8OnanaSubstituted forDaviesat 60'minutes
  • 7McNeil
  • 11Gray
  • 50SimmsSubstituted forMaupayat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Patterson
  • 4Holgate
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 20Maupay
  • 26Davies
  • 30Coady
  • 37Garner
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
73,509

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home29
Away15
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 2, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Everton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nathan Patterson.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).

  10. Post update

    Alex Iwobi (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Nathan Patterson replaces Séamus Coleman because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alex Iwobi (Everton).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).

  18. Post update

    Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Wout Weghorst replaces Marcus Rashford because of an injury.

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 14:30

    It has to be said, Man United played some great football, particularly in the 1st half but the lack of clinical finishing so highlights their need for a proven goalscorer.

    Everton not quite good enough.

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 14:39

      Marc Worthington replied:
      Not quite good enough?! That has to be the understatement of the decade watching that game.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 14:30

    Confortable win, but honestly should've been 6 for Man United. That was about as dominant as you could be and the ideal preparation before facing Sevilla at home on Thursday. Great job Martial, Rashford(as per usual) Sabitzer and McTominay(for once, surprisingly). Nice to see him do well, but he needs more performances like this. Not once in 8-10 matches.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 14:46

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      I don’t understand what Dyche’s plan is? You can’t win football matches defending for 90mins.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 14:27

    Everton to get relegated? They look poor. No one in the team that can score a goal. Calvert lewis is always injured or doing his modelling stuff!

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 14:32

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Dunno really. They're pretty solid and well drilled under Dyche now. Honestly the bottom 8 are all so poor this year it's hard to pick a definite 3 to go down!

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 14:33

    Gotta start worrying if you're an Everton fan. If Pickford hadn't had a worldie that could have been very embarrassing. If they'd have been facing a team that didn't have so much trouble scoring it really would have been.

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 14:32

    Over to you Brentford.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 14:42

      SleepPoster replied:
      100%. Brighton and Brentford both.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:29

    That was poor by Everton on both ends of the pitch.
    Even made Harry Maguire look half decent.

    And don't start me on Maupay lol

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 14:32

      U17526287 replied:
      McTominay was made to look like prime Fernando Redondo(the elite Real Madrid version of him by the way).

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 14:25

    Really good win for united. Pretty much controlled the match. Should have scored more! Lacking that number 9 striker.
    Hopefully that rashford injury ain’t too bad

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 15:23

      Woo87 replied:
      Next season with a proper striker is going to be unreal for United fans... not so much for everyone else lol :)

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 14:26

    Nice to see McTominay have a top performance; gets far too much stick from the armchair casuals (GOLDBRIDGE) who know f. all about the game

    • Reply posted by James, today at 14:37

      James replied:
      Problem with people like Goldbridge, its about the attention not the football. Sensationalism for clicks and therefore money and McT is an easy target

      Yes, i appreciate the irony in commenting further

  • Comment posted by Cheesehead, today at 14:27

    I'll take but really should have scoed more than 2 goals from nearly 30 shots... Osimhen or Gonçalo Ramos in the summer pls.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 14:32

      Woo87 replied:
      Kane is on his way, he's better than both and it will rile up the trolls and hater even more too :)

  • Comment posted by Half Man Half Whiskey, today at 14:27

    Everton are a bad lot. As poor as I’ve seen this season.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 15:48

      mark replied:
      You haven't seen much of them, then

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 14:30

    Pickford's second best game ever in an Everton jersey.

    • Reply posted by Oddbod, today at 14:36

      Oddbod replied:
      Fantastic game from Pickford.
      Must have been a thrilling game for the Neutral and all unaffiliated contributors to this site?

  • Comment posted by Tommo, today at 14:33

    As well as United dominated this game, it is another example of not being able to do so on the score sheet.
    United have been on the receiving end of a couple of serious pastings this year, but despite the quality haven't been able to deliver a proper six nil demolition of a team that has been sitting there asking for it.
    And we've played a few teams who have offered up the opportunity to do so.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 14:36

      U17526287 replied:
      true, but 3 points is 3 points, and good prep for Sevilla.

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 14:29

    Three points in the bag but need to be a lot more clinical. Over 25 attempts on goal and only 2 taken. Need to improve on this massively. Great to see Eriksen back again and hopefully Rashford injury isnt serious. Everton were really poor today, didnt put up much of a fight, they look like they could be in trouble if they keep putting in performances like that, made it far too easy for United.

  • Comment posted by Xray Spex, today at 14:26

    Nothing against the lad but it's hard to see a future for Sancho at Man Utd. Wan Bissaka played well.

  • Comment posted by Nocheats, today at 14:38

    What about S Colman every time, he is challenged he can't play the ball but falls down, a sign a player is past it He conned 4 frees at least . M Oliver loves giving frees .

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 14:40

      DavidM replied:
      He is 96!

  • Comment posted by Si_Wolf, today at 14:26

    Toffees sucked?

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:34

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Get rid of the 'S' for an.....

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 14:49

    Everton are clueless.

  • Comment posted by Blake7, today at 14:37

    Everton were very poor today, very poor.

    • Reply posted by bob latchford, today at 15:01

      bob latchford replied:
      They were, they were indeed…

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 14:30

    Good bounce back from Utd after the Newcastle defeat. Got to hand it to ten Hag.

  • Comment posted by BobbyT, today at 14:29

    Will Everton go down?........

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 14:35

      wolf359 replied:
      Just like last season it's a 50/50 call. If Nottingham Forest manage a draw at Aston Villa then Everton will be in the dreaded drop-zone. On Ballance I would have to say yes,Everton will go down.