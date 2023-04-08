Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United had 21 shots in the first half against Everton, their most on record since 2003-04 in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game

Manchester United strengthened their grip on a top-four place and kept Everton deep in relegation trouble with a one-sided victory at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay's well-taken first-half effort and Anthony Martial's first Premier League goal since December were enough to give United victory.

However, it should have been more for Erik ten Hag's men, with Jordan Pickford making a string of fine saves and Aaron Wan-Bissaka somehow failing to finish into an empty net after Antony's shot had bounced straight back to him off a post.

There was also late concern for the hosts when Marcus Rashford was forced to leave the field and was pictured walking very gingerly up the tunnel to the home dressing room.

That is not what Ten Hag needs before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final with Sevilla, although Martial's return, along with that of Christian Eriksen after two-and-a-half months out with an ankle injury, were welcome as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro completes his four-match domestic suspension.

As for Everton, they are in the unsatisfactory position of having to see how others do before knowing what the full damage caused by this defeat will be.

Everton reliant on Pickford

It has been 10 games now since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard in the Goodison Park hot-seat.

That period has yielded 12 points and should Everton continue with that average over the final eight games, they should survive - although it would condemn their supporters to a repeat of the nervy end to the season from 12 month ago.

Evidently, their four remaining games against fellow sides in the relegation scrap will be key and all could yet hinge on the final game of the season at home to Bournemouth.

But to even get that far, goalkeeper Pickford will have to stay fit.

In the first half of this contest, he alone stood between Everton and a hammering that could have been very damaging to their goal difference.

There was one save with his trailing leg to deny England colleague Rashford which Pickford knew nothing about. But apart from that, it was a combination of good positioning, agility and alertness that denied the hosts.

Any criticism of his failure to keep out United's opener was picky in the extreme. The home side smoothly moved the ball across the field from their left and once the Everton defence failed to clear as the ball bobbled around Rashford on the edge of the area, they were on the back foot as Jadon Sancho fed a superb pass to McTominay, who finished first time from close range.

And there was little Pickford could do to prevent United's second either as Rashford squared to an unmarked Martial, who, within 10 minutes of his introduction, had scored more Premier League goals in this game than Wout Weghorst has managed in his entire loan spell at United, emphasising why Ten Hag is so keen to have the Frenchman fit.

Unfortunate miss for much-improved Wan-Bissaka

It is unfortunate for Wan-Bissaka that his performance will be remembered for his terrible miss because much of what he did was excellent.

The 25-year-old has not found it easy since his £50m move from Crystal Palace in 2019, nor has it been forgotten United said they assessed the relative merits of 804 right-backs before identifying the Londoner as their preferred choice.

As recently as the World Cup break, it had appeared Wan-Bissaka had a limited future at Old Trafford and the likelihood is the club would have sold him for the right offer.

But from the restart Wan-Bissaka has looked like a different player.

The mere fact he was in the penalty area to miss his chance suggested an attacking responsibility he has not routinely been given.

The fact he has never scored a professional goal in front of supporters may go some way to explaining his failure in front of a packed and expectant Stretford End.

While not entirely comfortable in possession at times, he does seem more comfortable in taking the ball and rotating it and he is being trusted with the right-back, midfield pivot combination Pep Guardiola has decided Kyle Walker is unable to carry out at Manchester City.

Player of the match McTominay Scott McTominay with an average of 7.72 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Everton Everton Everton Manchester United Avg Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 7.72 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 7.17 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 7.14 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 7.06 Squad number 15 Player name Sabitzer Average rating 6.93 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 6.87 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 6.81 Squad number 12 Player name Malacia Average rating 6.80 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.80 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 6.77 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 6.69 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 6.25 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 6.01 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 5.98 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 5.83 Everton Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 7.72 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 4.88 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 4.85 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 4.80 Squad number 3 Player name Patterson Average rating 4.75 Squad number 2 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 4.67 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 4.66 Squad number 37 Player name Garner Average rating 4.64 Squad number 8 Player name Onana Average rating 4.62 Squad number 27 Player name Gueye Average rating 4.52 Squad number 50 Player name Simms Average rating 4.51 Squad number 7 Player name McNeil Average rating 4.47 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 4.40 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 4.40 Squad number 26 Player name Davies Average rating 4.26 Squad number 20 Player name Maupay Average rating 3.91

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 5 Maguire 6 Li Martínez 12 Malacia 39 McTominay 8 Bruno Fernandes 21 Antony 15 Sabitzer 25 Sancho 10 Rashford 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

5 Maguire

6 Li Martínez

12 Malacia

39 McTominay

8 Bruno Fernandes

21 Antony Substituted for Martial at 60' minutes

15 Sabitzer Substituted for Fred at 76' minutes

25 Sancho Substituted for Eriksen at 77' minutes

10 Rashford Substituted for Weghorst at 81' minutes Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

9 Martial

14 Eriksen

17 Fred

19 Varane

20 Dalot

27 Weghorst

28 Pellistri

31 Butland Everton Formation 4-4-2 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 5 Keane 2 Tarkowski 22 Godfrey 17 Iwobi 27 Gueye 8 Onana 7 McNeil 11 Gray 50 Simms 1 Pickford

23 Coleman Substituted for Patterson at 87' minutes

5 Keane

2 Tarkowski

22 Godfrey Substituted for Mykolenko at 45' minutes

17 Iwobi

27 Gueye Substituted for Garner at 60' minutes

8 Onana Substituted for Davies at 60' minutes

7 McNeil

11 Gray

50 Simms Substituted for Maupay at 70' minutes Substitutes 3 Patterson

4 Holgate

13 Mina

15 Begovic

19 Mykolenko

20 Maupay

26 Davies

30 Coady

37 Garner Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 73,509 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 2, Everton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Everton 0. Post update Attempt saved. Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst. Post update Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United). Post update Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nathan Patterson. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko. Post update Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United). Post update Alex Iwobi (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Nathan Patterson replaces Séamus Coleman because of an injury. Post update Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Alex Iwobi (Everton). Post update Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst. Post update Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tom Davies (Everton). Post update Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tom Davies (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Wout Weghorst replaces Marcus Rashford because of an injury. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward