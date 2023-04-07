Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his team "over-rely" on Marcus Rashford following Wednesday's 1-0 win against Brentford

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will be assessed after he sustained a thigh injury against Brentford.

Christian Eriksen is back in training and could be involved, but Casemiro serves the final match of his ban.

Everton will be forced to change their starting line-up for the first time in five Premier League games due to Abdoulaye Doucoure's three-game ban.

Ruben Vinagre has overcome an Achilles problem, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to build his fitness.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Manchester United are anything but free-flowing at the moment but they still found a way of beating Brentford on Wednesday.

United are in a decent position to make the top four with Tottenham hitting the buffers a bit, but it is important they keep pushing on, especially at home.

Everton will not make it easy for them and, since Dyche took charge at the end of January, they carry more of a threat now, especially from set-plays - but I still see United edging this.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Joelah & Keke of Radio 1Xtra's Throwback Party

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won 38 Premier League games against Everton. A 39th victory would tie the competition record for most wins against the same opponent, currently held by United versus Tottenham.

Everton have won just one of their past 29 league fixtures at Old Trafford, a 1-0 victory in December 2013 (D8, L20). However, they have drawn on each of their last three visits.

Everton could score in 10 successive Premier League matches against United for the first time.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 23 home Premier League matches (W15, D7), a 2-1 defeat by Brighton in August.

They have won 13 successive home league games when scoring first, a run that stretches back to February 2022.

United are one of only two teams who haven't dropped a point from a winning position at home in the Premier League this season, along with Tottenham.

The Red Devils have already matched last season's final tally of 16 league victories.

They are unbeaten in all 14 Premier League fixtures this season against teams currently in the bottom half of the table.

Marcus Rashford has scored 19 goals at Old Trafford this season, the most by a Red Devils player since Wayne Rooney also scored 19 in 2011-12.

Rashford has scored a league-high 11 goals since the end of the World Cup. However, he has failed to score in any of his 12 Premier League appearances versus Everton.

Everton

Everton have earned 12 points from their nine Premier League games under Sean Dyche, after accruing just five in their last nine under Frank Lampard.

However, they have won just two of their past 31 away league matches (D9, L20), most recently winning at Southampton in October.

They can remain winless in 13 successive away fixtures in all competitions for the first time since 1981.

The Toffees have scored a joint league-low 23 goals in 29 games this season.

Sean Dyche won 2-0 at Old Trafford with Burnley in January 2020. He could become the first English manager to win away against United in the Premier League with two different clubs.

Dyche is the seventh different manager to take charge of Everton in their last seven visits to Old Trafford, after Ronald Koeman, Marco Silva, Duncan Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafa Benitez and Frank Lampard.

Dyche has won only one of his last 20 Premier League away games as a manager.

Alex Iwobi has won possession in the final third 26 times and created 47 chances this season - both career bests for a single campaign.

