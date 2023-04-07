Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been banned for eight matches for pushing a referee

TEAM NEWS

Fulham have no reported new injury problems, with midfielder Harrison Reed expected to be fit despite limping off last weekend.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is serving an eight-match ban but Willian is available again after completing a two-game suspension.

West Ham also have no new reported injuries for the trip across London.

Gianluca Scamacca, who hasn't played for the Hammers since mid-March, remains sidelined with a knee injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is difficult to call because we don't know where Fulham will go from here.

They have lost three games in a row in the league, are one of the few top-flight teams who don't really have much to play for, and they are also going to be without their top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for the next few weeks because of his long ban.

West Ham's away results have been poor all season - along with Forest, they have the joint-worst record on the road of one win and three draws from 13 games so far, and their game in hand is at Manchester City, which is hardly going to help them much.

So this feels enormous for them, particularly because they are one of four teams on 27 points. At the moment, the Hammers' goal difference is better than the teams below them but losing heavily to Newcastle took a big chunk out of that, and obviously City could do even more damage.

David Moyes' side really need to get something here but I am not convinced they will manage a win.

Fulham capitulated against Bournemouth last weekend, so they need a reaction in front of their own fans to show their season is not going to just drift from here.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are unbeaten in five meetings with Fulham, winning four of those games.

The Hammers have won seven of their 12 Premier League away fixtures against Fulham - the most they've managed against another Premier League team.

Fulham

Fulham have suffered three straight Premier League defeats, the longest current losing streak in the division.

They have lost four games in a row in all competitions, twice as many defeats as in their first 14 matches after the World Cup break (W9, D3, L2).

The Cottagers' two most recent losses have come despite them taking the lead in both fixtures.

All four of their home league defeats this season were against teams currently in the top five of the table.

Marco Silva's side have conceded 20 league goals at home this season. Only bottom side Southampton have let in more home goals in 2022-23.

They are vying to win four top-flight London derbies in a season for the first time.

Fulham's next defeat will be their 500th in the top flight.

West Ham United

The Hammers are winless and without a clean sheet in 11 Premier League away games since beating Aston Villa in August (D3, L8).

They have lost their last six Premier League away London derbies, equalling the club's top-flight record.

West Ham have scored just seven goals in 13 Premier League away fixtures this season, compared to 16 goals in eight away games in all other competitions.

They are the only team not to have scored in the opening 15 minutes of a Premier League match this season.

David Moyes is unbeaten in 12 Premier League fixtures as a manager versus Fulham since his Everton side were beaten 2-1 at Craven Cottage in September 2009 (W8, D4).

Michail Antonio is one short of 100 goals in the top four English divisions. He has scored in four of his six league appearances versus Fulham.

Jarrod Bowen is currently on a run of 18 consecutive Premier League away games without a goal.

