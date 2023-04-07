Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Callum Wilson scored twice as Eddie Howe's Newcastle side thrashed West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Brentford's Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the knee injury that ruled him out for three matches and is available for selection.

However, the injured trio of Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter and Frank Onyeka remain on the sidelines.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has no new injury concerns after their victory over West Ham on Wednesday.

Miguel Almiron and Emil Krafth are again absent because of respective thigh and knee issues.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

It is four wins in a row now for Newcastle, who have found their form at the ideal time.

I'm a fan of Eddie Howe's brand of football because he plays on the front foot and takes the game to the opposition, whoever they are, and their results are a reward for that.

Brentford do not lose many games full stop, especially at home, and they have never been beaten back-to-back this season, which makes me think we will see a reaction from them here after Wednesday's defeat at Old Trafford.

The obvious result to go for here is a draw but I am backing Newcastle to maintain their momentum. The competition for the main striker's role between Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak is spurring both of them on, which is a brilliant situation for Howe to have.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v Joelah & Keke of Radio 1Xtra's Throwback Party

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are without a win in seven league meetings against Newcastle since a 1-0 victory in January 1948.

The Bees have conceded at least twice in each of those seven games, letting in 22 goals in total.

Brentford

Brentford's defeat against Manchester United on Wednesday was only their second loss in 17 league fixtures.

They are aiming to avoid losing consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since February 2022.

Their only league defeat at home this season came against Arsenal back in September.

Brentford are unbeaten in all 32 Premier League games in which they have taken the lead (W23, D9).

The Bees are one short of 100 top-flight wins.

Thomas Frank is one short of 100 victories as Brentford manager in all competitions (W99, D56, L68).

Newcastle United

Newcastle are on a run of four consecutive league wins, having managed just two victories in their first nine top-flight games after the World Cup break.

The Magpies have scored multiple goals in four successive top-flight matches for the first time since a run of five from September to October 2013.

They are unbeaten in 12 league fixtures against London opposition since a 5-1 defeat at Spurs in April 2022. That was the Magpies' most recent top-flight loss versus a team other than Liverpool or Manchester City.

They are unbeaten in all 15 of their Saturday 3pm Premier League kick-offs under Eddie Howe (W9, D6), a run which started with a 3-3 draw against Brentford in November 2021.

Nine of their 14 league goals in 2023 have been scored by either Alexander Isak (five) or Callum Wilson (four).

