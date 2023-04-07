Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Cristian Stellini's stint in charge as Tottenham's interim boss got off to a bad start as they conceded a last-minute equaliser against Everton on Monday

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham forward Richarlison is not expected to return from a muscle injury until next weekend.

Lucas Moura begins a three-match ban, while Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon are all still out.

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo were forced off against Bournemouth but should be fit.

Tariq Lamptey is a doubt, while Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento are all absent.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Brighton will take the game to Tottenham and I always think that helps Spurs, who definitely need some help after what happened at Goodison Park on Monday.

Tottenham were so disappointing in that game - they had an extra man for half an hour against a team near the bottom of the table but Everton still dominated them.

Spurs looked so short of confidence and also lacked a plan. I've got to say the part Harry Kane played in Abdoulaye Doucoure's red card was an absolute joke too.

Doucoure should have been sent off but to see the England captain going to the ground the way he did in that incident was absolutely embarrassing for him. Kane went down holding his face as if he had taken a left hook from Mike Tyson, and the actual contact was nothing like that at all.

It was really poor, so hopefully Harry will stay on his feet this weekend.

I keep on backing Brighton so I am not going to change now, but I do think this game will be quite open and one thing Spurs do well is hit teams on the counter-attack. The Seagulls will have to be careful.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v Joelah & Keke of Radio 1Xtra's Throwback Party

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton ended a run of eight consecutive away defeats versus Tottenham in all competitions with a 1-0 Premier League win on 16 April last season.

Following their victory at the Amex Stadium earlier this season, Spurs are aiming to record a second Premier League double over Brighton. They beat them home and away in 2018-19.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

They have 50 points, one fewer than at this stage of last season when they took 20 points out of a possible 27 in their final nine games to finish fourth. Their only defeat during that run came at home to Brighton.

Spurs have conceded 41 league goals in 2022-23, which is already one more than they did in the whole of last season.

They are on a club-record run of 24 home league fixtures without a draw since a 2-2 result versus Liverpool in December 2021.

Harry Kane has scored 11 goals in his last 13 league games at home.

Kane has scored nine goals in 11 appearances for Tottenham against Brighton. The Seagulls could become the ninth team he reaches double figures against in his career.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have lost only one of their 15 matches in all competitions in 2023, a 1-0 Premier League home defeat versus Fulham in February (W10, D4).

They are one short of equalling their club top-flight record of 14 wins in a season, set in the 42-game 1980-81 campaign.

Albion can also equal the club top-flight record of eight consecutive away games unbeaten, set from February to September 2020 under Graham Potter.

The Seagulls have scored 51 league goals this season. Their top-flight record is 54, set in 1980-81.

However, they have only won two of their 12 league fixtures this season against the other teams currently in the top half of the table.

Kaoru Mitoma is the first Brighton player to register a goal or assist in five consecutive Premier League appearances.

My Tottenham Hotspur line-up Predict Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brighton line-up Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team