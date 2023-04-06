Last updated on .From the section Premier League

First-team coach Adam Sadler (right) and goalkeeping coach Mike Stowell will take charge of a second game for Leicester City following Tuesday's home defeat against Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall serves a one-game suspension as a consequence of his red card in Tuesday's home defeat against Aston Villa.

Jonny Evans is in contention to make his first league start for five months but Youri Tielemans remains out.

Bournemouth defender Marco Senesi sustained a hamstring injury against Brighton and will be assessed.

Illia Zabarnyi made his Cherries debut in that game as Senesi's replacement.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I honestly don't know what to expect here.

I cannot really believe Leicester are in this position, second-bottom and managerless after sacking Brendan Rodgers last weekend.

The Foxes should not be in this mess, but they are... and now they have to get themselves out of it, starting here. I see this as a must-win game for them.

Bournemouth have been down there all season but they are showing a bit of steel, something Leicester do not seem to have - they have not kept a clean sheet since before the World Cup.

I have gone against the Cherries with my predictions all season but I've been so impressed with the way they fight on and continue to give themselves a chance of staying up.

I am going for a Leicester win here because they are at home, they have more quality and surely it has to come up trumps for them at some point - but I won't be surprised if Gary O'Neil's side prove me wrong again.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Joelah & Keke of Radio 1Xtra's Throwback Party

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City have never lost a Premier League home match against Bournemouth in five previous meetings.

Bournemouth can complete the league double over Leicester for the first time since 1989 in the second tier.

The Cherries have won the past two Premier League meetings despite trailing at half-time. No team has ever won three in a row against the same opponent when losing at the interval.

Leicester City

Leicester City have taken only one point from their last seven Premier League matches.

Their tally of eight points since Christmas is the lowest in the division.

The Foxes could lose against promoted teams in four straight top-flight games for the first time since 1995.

Leicester have suffered three consecutive home league defeats for the second time this season. The Foxes have lost six of their last eight league fixtures at King Power Stadium.

They have conceded in 14 successive league matches, the longest current run without a clean sheet of any top-flight team.

Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals in 13 league appearances against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost eight of their past nine Premier League away games, with the exception being a 1-0 win at Wolves in February.

The win at Wolves is their only clean sheet in 24 top-flight away matches.

The Cherries have conceded a league-high 38 goals in their 14 Premier League away fixtures this season.

Bournemouth have lost eight 3pm kick-offs this season. Only Southampton, with 11, have lost more.

Marcus Tavernier could become only the second Bournemouth player to score in three consecutive top-flight away appearances, emulating Josh King in March 2017.

Tavernier has scored three goals and assisted four in his last four Premier League starts.

Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing have either scored or assisted 10 of Bournemouth's 12 Premier League away goals this season.

