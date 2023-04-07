Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton's Ruben Selles will become the eighth Spanish manager to face compatriot Pep Guardiola in the Premier League. Guardiola has won 17 of those 19 matches.

TEAM NEWS

Injured pair Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams are still unavailable for Southampton.

Armel Bella-Kotchap is also likely to remain sidelined because of his shoulder injury, while this game comes too soon for Tino Livramento.

Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland is fit to return for Manchester City.

Like Haaland, Phil Foden missed the win over Liverpool following surgery for acute appendicitis.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Everyone seems to be saying this is a definite three points for Manchester City but I am sure Pep Guardiola has not forgotten what happened the last time his side went to St Mary's Stadium - in January, when they lost in the Carabao Cup.

I was there for that game, and City just did not turn up at all.

This time? Well, Erling Haaland could be fit again. The big difference to January, though, is that City know they can't slip up.

If they do, they are quite not handing Arsenal the title but the Gunners would be in a very strong position.

Saints will be up for the scrap but City might have a point to prove after what happened here last time. I am expecting them to show their class and they should win comfortably.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton won the recent meeting 2-0 at home in an EFL Cup quarter-final on 11 January.

That is one of only two victories for Southampton in 16 games versus Pep Guardiola's Manchester City (D3, L11).

City's solitary defeat in the past 13 Premier League encounters came at St Mary's in July 2020, when Che Adams scored the only goal.

Southampton

Southampton's current tally of 18 defeats is one shy of their club record in a 38-game Premier League season: 19 in 1998-99 and 2020-21.

Saints have only earned 11 points in 15 matches since Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked, one fewer than they amassed over 14 fixtures under the Austrian this season.

They have the worst home record in the division, with two wins and 10 points from 14 games.

Ruben Selles' side are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, with 23 goals.

Southampton have failed to win any of the last six league fixtures in which they conceded the opening goal, drawing one and losing five.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won seven consecutive matches in all competitions, including four top-flight victories in a row for the first time this season.

Under Pep Guardiola, City have won all nine league games against teams starting the day bottom of the table, scoring a combined 34 goals without reply.

They can keep successive Premier League away clean sheets for the first time this season.

However, City have conceded 26 league goals this campaign, already equalling their final tally from 2021-22.

Kevin De Bruyne is one short of becoming the fifth player to make 100 Premier League assists, after Ryan Giggs, Cesc Fabregas, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

Jack Grealish has been directly involved in eight goals in 14 league appearances since the World Cup break, scoring three and setting up five. He had one goal and no assists in eight top-flight games prior to the World Cup.

Julian Alvarez has scored six times in seven Premier League starts.

