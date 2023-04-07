Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara suffered the recurrence of an ankle injury against Chelsea last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery will provide fitness updates on Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho later on Friday.

Fit-again defender Diego Carlos awaits his first appearance since August.

Emmanuel Dennis is a doubt for Nottingham Forest after being substituted against Leeds on Tuesday because of injury.

Midfielders Ryan Yates and Jesse Lingard have also been nursing injuries and will be assessed.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I've spoken a lot already this season about Nottingham Forest's poor away form, and this does not strike me as a game where they will change that or end their two-month wait for a win anywhere.

Aston Villa are absolutely flying at the moment under Unai Emery. I can see them creating plenty of chances and Ollie Watkins should make the most of any opportunities that come his way.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 100th top-flight meeting. Aston Villa lead by 45 wins to Nottingham Forest's 30, with 24 draws.

Forest's only win in the past 15 league and cup meetings was 2-1 at home in the Championship in February 2017 (D7, L7).

Villa host Nottingham Forest for the first time since a 5-5 draw in the Championship in November 2018.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are unbeaten in six league matches. A fourth straight win would equal their best run since returning to the top flight in 2019.

They are vying to register three consecutive Premier League home victories in a season for the first time since a streak of four from August to October 2007.

Their tally of 44 points after 29 matches is only one short of last season's final total.

Villa have earned 32 points since Unai Emery's first game in charge on 6 November - only Arsenal and Manchester City have fared better during that period.

The Villans have scored in all 16 league fixtures under the Spaniard, the longest current run of any team.

Ollie Watkins has scored in eight of his past 10 league appearances.

Nottingham Forest

Forest's eight-match winless league streak is currently the longest in the division (D3, L5).

They have lost four consecutive Premier League away games.

Steve Cooper's side have failed to win a league-high eight matches in which they opened the scoring, dropping 20 points (D4, L4).

Nottingham Forest have gone nine Premier League away fixtures without a win against sides from the Midlands since beating Coventry City 3-0 in August 1996, losing their last six in a row.

They have only scored five goals in 14 away league matches this season.

Emmanuel Dennis can equal the record for most defeats in a player's first 50 Premier League appearances: 37 by George McCartney of Sunderland and West Ham.

Dennis has scored in all three of his top-flight appearances against Aston Villa.

Renan Lodi celebrates his 25th birthday on Saturday.

