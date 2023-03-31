Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Malik Tillman with Rangers manager Michael Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale hints the club will seek to formalise a permanent transfer for on-loan Bayern Munich playmaker Malik Tillman. (Record) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou rejects the notion that his job is "lucky" or "easy", insisting his players face "huge pressure every week". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay relishes the chance to pit his team against the Scottish Premiership's best in Celtic on Sunday. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson expects on-loan Newcastle midfielder Garang Kuol to get more game time with the Tynecastle club after he scored on international duty for Australia. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Third place is Hearts' to lose, says midfielder Jorge Grant. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen forward Joe Harper believes the onus is on Barry Robson to secure the Pittodrie manager's job beyond the end of the season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes insists he was never going to leave the club in January. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is keen to sign Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau this summer. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Robinson hopes Jay Henderson and Lewis Jamieson will accept new contract offers at St Mirren.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Scott McTominay following his goal scoring exploits with Scotland but insists the player is a midfielder, not a forward. (Record) external-link