Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Tillman, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs, St Mirren, Ross County
Rangers manager Michael Beale hints the club will seek to formalise a permanent transfer for on-loan Bayern Munich playmaker Malik Tillman. (Record)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou rejects the notion that his job is "lucky" or "easy", insisting his players face "huge pressure every week". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay relishes the chance to pit his team against the Scottish Premiership's best in Celtic on Sunday. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson expects on-loan Newcastle midfielder Garang Kuol to get more game time with the Tynecastle club after he scored on international duty for Australia. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Third place is Hearts' to lose, says midfielder Jorge Grant. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Aberdeen forward Joe Harper believes the onus is on Barry Robson to secure the Pittodrie manager's job beyond the end of the season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes insists he was never going to leave the club in January. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is keen to sign Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau this summer. (Record)
Meanwhile, Robinson hopes Jay Henderson and Lewis Jamieson will accept new contract offers at St Mirren.(Herald - subscription required)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Scott McTominay following his goal scoring exploits with Scotland but insists the player is a midfielder, not a forward. (Record)