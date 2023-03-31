Paul Warne guided Rotherham to promotion from League One last season

Derby boss Paul Warne wants his players to get Rams fans to once again believe they can get promoted this season.

Three defeats in four games has seen Derby slip to sixth in League One.

They could drop out of the play-off spots if they are beaten by Ipswich and results go against them on Saturday.

Asked what he wants to see of his side against the Tractor Boys, Warne said: "A good performance that will give the fans real faith that the end of the season will be an exciting one."

The Rams have lost more games under Warne in the past six weeks than they had in the first four and a half months of his tenure at Pride Park.

Derby next host third-placed Ipswich, a side looking for a seventh successive win to further push their claim for a top-two finish and automatic promotion to the Championship.

Former Rotherham boss Warne, who won promotion from League One three times with the Millers, says he is "always catastrophising" when asked about what he feels the Rams are still capable of this season.

"All I know is if I can get the lads at their very best and very confident we should have plenty to get ourselves into a position to give ourselves a really good, exciting end to the season," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"But if people don't play at their best we will struggle to get into the top six, and that is as honest as I can be.

"I don't think it will be an absolute walk in the park, because it isn't.

"It is just about trying to get the lads in a position where they give their best account of themselves and we have a right go. That's all I can ask of them.

"They can't guarantee anything, but effort and belief is something they can. We need to send them out like that."