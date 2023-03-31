Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Blackpool's 4-1 defeat by Coventry City came after they had beaten QPR 6-1 at Bloomfield Road to boost their chances of survival

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford has been given a one-match stadium ban and a £3,500 fine for using improper language around the referee's changing room after their defeat by Coventry.

Club secretary Nick Horne was also given a one-game stadium ban and fined £700 by the Football Association.

The pair admitted charges of using language that was "abusive and/or insulting" following a hearing.

The 4-1 loss left the club four points adrift of safety in the Championship.

Blackpool, who are 23rd in the table, have eight games of the season left, starting with Saturday's Lancashire derby at Preston North End.