Ben Mansford: Blackpool CEO given one-game ban and £3,500 fine for improper language
Last updated on .From the section Blackpool
Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford has been given a one-match stadium ban and a £3,500 fine for using improper language around the referee's changing room after their defeat by Coventry.
Club secretary Nick Horne was also given a one-game stadium ban and fined £700 by the Football Association.
The pair admitted charges of using language that was "abusive and/or insulting" following a hearing.
The 4-1 loss left the club four points adrift of safety in the Championship.
Blackpool, who are 23rd in the table, have eight games of the season left, starting with Saturday's Lancashire derby at Preston North End.