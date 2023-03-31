Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ryan Graydon fires home the only goal of the game at Richmond Park

Derry City moved to the top of the Premier Division thanks to a 1-0 win over Shelbourne at Richmond Park.

Ryan Graydon's side-foot volley from a Will Patching corner on 11 minutes was enough to move Derry above Bohemians on goal difference.

Jack Moylan rattled the post as Shelbourne looked for a response in and end-to-end first period.

Shels were reduced to 10 men on 50 minutes when Paddy Barrett was shown a second yellow.

Late on Conor Kearns stopped Ben Doherty from doubling City's advantage but one goal remained the difference in north Dublin.

Having dropped points prior to the international break, the Candystripes looked to get back on the winning trail on Friday night.

Derry won on both visits to Shelbourne last season and when Patching's corner was latched onto by Graydon, the Foylesiders gained control early on.

Shelbourne's Matty Smith gets a tug on the shoulder from Sadou Diallo during Derry's narrow win

Ben Doherty threatened to add a second but in a helter-skelter first half, Shels too came close with Jack Moylan crashing against the upright.

Ollie O'Neill passed up an opportunity before the interval to give Derry a two-goal buffer as the sides went in at the break separated by the narrowest of margins.

Shelbourne, who had already beaten Bohs at home this season, were dealt a massive blow when when Barrett was shown the line for a second bookable offence while Derry's night was made that bit easier.

Ex-City forward Matty Smith forced Brian Maher into a smart stop just before the hour but the result always seemed secure following the sending off.