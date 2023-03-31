Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Michael Beale is satisfied with his summer budget

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he will have a "good amount" to spend in the summer compared to what he's seen in previous seasons.

With several key players out of contract, the 42-year-old faces a rebuild of his squad at the end of the campaign.

The former first-team coach at Ibrox says his planning for next season is a "long way down the road".

"There are no restrictions on budget," Beale said.

"There is money top spend in the summer. It's a good amount for a Rangers manager compared to what I've seen in previous years.

"So I'm really, really positive about the summer. But at the moment we're still playing this season, there are things to play for. I appreciate everyone wants us to communicate outwards which players we're signing, which ones are going to be here.

"It doesn't work like that. We've got to get this season played first. We've got big games. So being respectful to everyone and the players inside you keep it in. But the work is a long way down the road."

Rangers face bottom club Dundee United on Saturday as they aim to chip into Celtic's nine-point lead before the third league Old Firm of the season derby next week.

Beale confirmed midfielder Nicolas Raskin will miss the visit of United, but will be back in training before the trip to Celtic Park.

Off the pitch, the Rangers boss was asked specifically about the futures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, who are both out of contract in the summer.

"Nothing's changed in relation to them," he replied. "They're both training well and available for selection. We've spoken to them and it's still ongoing.

"There's been a lot of work the last couple of weeks in speaking to players in-house.

"Everybody that's out of contract at the moment, until we communicate otherwise, their contract will run out the back end of May.

"I don't want to give you the same generic answers but that's where I'm at. It will stay private until we're willing to disclose anything different."