Ascot United manager Jamie Tompkins is expecting a tough match against Corsham Town when the two sides meet in the FA Vase semi-final on Saturday.

The Berkshire club play in the Combined Counties Premier Division North, the ninth tier of English football.

"It's a huge game for the club and local football but we have to focus," Tompkins told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"It is going to be 90 minutes of pain, suffering and hard work to get us over the line."

The FA Vase is contested by teams from the English ninth tier down, with the final played at Wembley Stadium.

It is the first time both Ascot and Corsham - who also play in the ninth tier - have gone this far in the competition.

"For a club of our size and the level that we play at, this is a huge opportunity," Tompkins said.

"We've had a brilliant season and our players have been phenomenal.

"It's a special group that we've got who show fantastic togetherness, hard work, and have a great attitude.

"It can be difficult, non-league football is a big commitment alongside normal work, family life, and sometimes it can get in the way.

"But hopefully we can finish the job on Saturday."

Ascot, who are nicknamed 'The Yellamen', are top of the Premier Division North with only two league losses this season.

Their Wiltshire opponents Corsham are fourth in the Hellenic League Premier Division with only three losses to their name.

Tompkins is under no illusions as to what awaits his side on Saturday: "We know Corsham are a very good team, which is reflected in their league position.

"Going away from home means we are certainly the underdogs and we are expecting them to have a big and noisy crowd with some really talented players.

"We will try and be the best prepared as we can.

"It's going to be an intimidating environment and atmosphere."