McCabe injured her foot while playing for Arsenal on Wednesday

Captain Katie McCabe has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for their two friendlies against the United States.

The Arsenal winger limped out of her side's Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, ending the night on crutches and in a protective boot.

However, manager Vera Pauw said scans McCabe had on Thursday are clear.

The matches will take place in Texas on 8 April and in Missouri on 11 April.

There are first senior call-ups for Lewes goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, Peamount United defender Tara O'Hanlon and Shamrock Rovers forward Alannah McEvoy.

O'Hanlon and McEvoy have represented their country at age-group level while Whitehouse, who qualifies through her Dublin-born mother, excelled in the US college system before moving to England.

She had spells with Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City and Bristol City before signing for English Championship side Lewes in 2022.

Niamh Fahey, Chloe Mustaki, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan are ruled out by injury while Megan Campbell is unavailable.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers).