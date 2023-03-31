Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 in the reverse fixture in February

After a brilliant week for English clubs in Europe, there are crucial games this weekend at both ends of the Women's Super League table.

Fresh from a memorable win over Bayern Munich, Arsenal host Manchester City in another huge game in the title race.

Meanwhile, there is a relegation six-pointer at King Power Stadium as Leicester take on Reading.

There are plenty of other talking points across this weekend's games as the season enters its final two months.

'Back to reality' for Arsenal with another title showdown

With just three points separating the top four, the battle for the WSL title could scarcely be closer before another heavyweight clash.

Arsenal and Manchester City face off at Meadow Park in Sunday's early kick-off and victory for the hosts would take them level on points with City, but with games running out defeat could leave them with too much to do in the title race.

"It's really getting that balance right, if you're winning or losing," Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said.

"You can have a day to sulk, you can have a day to celebrate, but after that you have to get back to reality and there is work to be done. We have been doing that very well and we need to continue to do that very well."

The hosts have had to deal with injuries all season and are still assessing Katie McCabe and Kim Little, with Eidevall "hopeful" McCabe will be fit to face City while Little is "more doubtful".

Meanwhile, the visitors have not lost in the WSL since September and have won five league games in a row to put themselves second, behind Manchester United on goal difference, as the season heads towards a thrilling finale.

"You can see the level has improved and the fact that these four teams play each other quite a bit in these last six games, it has got all the ingredients for a really exciting finish," Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor said.

'Pressure is a privilege'

Remy Siesmen (second right) has scored once since joining Leicester in January

At the other end of the table, Leicester have been much improved since the turn of the year and could find themselves off the bottom if results go their way this weekend.

Willie Kirk's side play fellow relegation strugglers Reading on Sunday and the Foxes manager wants his players to be "energised" and embrace the fight to stay in the top flight.

"We want them to understand that they're playing at the top level of the game, that pressure is a good thing and that pressure is a privilege. If there was no pressure, it wouldn't matter," he said.

"It'll be great if we can get off the bottom of the league now but we just concentrate on the three points and if that drags other teams into it, all the better for us."

After two wins in three to start 2023 Leicester have taken just one point from their past four matches, but that has not dampened the belief within the squad that they can stay up.

"I know we have the calibre of players that can get the job done," forward Remy Siemsen added. "We're not done yet. We have a group of fighters and I know we'll be coming out all guns blazing on Sunday."

'Tipping point' for Brighton?

Whether or not a win would be enough for Leicester to move out of the relegation place depends on how Brighton fare against leaders Manchester United at Saturday lunchtime.

Brighton are without a WSL win since November and let a two-goal lead slip at Reading last weekend, but interim manager Amy Merricks believes her team are on the verge of rediscovering the winning formula.

"We are so close. We're at tipping point," she said. "We're making great strides.

"We're right on this edge where momentum is about to really come with us and it can snowball for the rest of the season.

"We're all committed to the fight and competing. We will make it extremely difficult for Manchester United."

Harrop and Longhurst set to break WSL appearance record

Tottenham's Kerys Harrop will make a record 178th appearance in the WSL if she features against Everton on Sunday.

"She's been a part of the history of the WSL from when it started and we had the Spring Series," Spurs boss Vicky Jepson said. "She's an incredible leader in our dressing room."

If she plays, Harrop will be the first to the milestone by a matter of hours with Kate Longhurst expected to match her when West Ham take on Liverpool later in the day.

Gilly Flaherty briefly held the record when she passed Jill Scott's 175 appearances this season before retiring in January.

Speaking on The Women's Football Show, Longhurst said: "It's something I didn't think about when I started out in the WSL - I didn't think it was possible. But I'm very honoured."

'History is changing in front of our eyes'

More than 500,000 fans have gone through the turnstiles at WSL matches this season

On Friday, the league announced that attendances across Women's Football Weekend last week mean that more than half a million fans have gone through the turnstiles at WSL matches this season.

It is the first time the landmark has been reached in the league's history, and with bumper crowds in attendance to watch Arsenal and Chelsea's Champions League heroics midweek as well, it surely will not be the last.

"It's a great movement and I really feel that history is changing in front of our eyes," Arsenal boss Eidevall added. "That's special. I think and hope that this is just the beginning of something really, really big."