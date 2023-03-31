Question of Sport quiz: How will you get on in this week's quiz?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
As April approaches, plenty of football teams are battling to avoid relegation.
The Question of Sport team have put together a 10-question quiz to test your relegation knowledge - from the English Premier League to the Scottish Highland League.
Anthony Crolla, Eilidh Barbour, Eboni Usoro-Brown and Adam Hastings guest on this week's Question of Sport, which airs at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Friday, 31 March.
- The dangerous rise of Andrew Tate: Enter the world of the social media personality's multi-level marketing scheme and webcam business
- Stealing it was only the beginning...: Glittering drama based on the audacious Brink's-Mat security depot heist