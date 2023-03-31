Charlie McNeill celebrates after scoring for Newport County against Tranmere Rovers

Charlie McNeill says making his Manchester United debut alongside hero Cristiano Ronaldo was "surreal."

The 19-year-old made his United bow as a substitute in the Europa League defeat against Real Sociedad in front of over 74,000 last September.

A lifelong United fan, Portugal legend and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo has always been McNeill's hero.

"Fortunately I got to make my debut and I was up front with him and it was surreal," McNeill said.

"So that was another dream come true.

"I thought I had been getting close a couple of times and then the new manager [Erik Ten Haag] came in and I had been training really well with him.

"He had seen I had been doing really well, so he put me in the squad.

"I didn't really expect to come on we were losing 1-0 so I thought he would put somebody else on. But he put me on and I was just buzzing, in front of 75,000, a dream come true again."

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November 2022 while McNeill joined Newport County on loan in January.

On moving to Rodney Parade, striker McNeill knew that September evening at Old Trafford would be very different to life in League Two and the physicality of the Football League.

"In the first game I took one to the back of the head and he was just like 'Welcome to League Two,'" McNeill said.

"And I thought 'yes, I'm here now.' I had a really quick introduction. I thought 'that's going to be every game now,' so I kind of expected it.

"It has been tough. Obviously physically is the main thing. But I have really enjoyed it, getting up against defenders.

"Challenging for headers, all of that ugly side of the game, that is the stuff I need to work on."

Charlie McNeill (left) with fellow Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage

McNeill and fellow loanee Callum Kavanagh, from Middlesbrough, have settled in well at Newport. Kavanagh, son of former Cardiff skipper Graham, scored on his debut.

Droylsden product McNeill, who won the FA Youth Cup with United last season. had to be more patient and got off the mark in Newport's last game - a 3-1 win at Tranmere.

"It was just everything I have dreamed of," McNeill added.

It was just unbelievable, the feeling of it with all the lads celebrating and just congratulating. It was even better to get the win, it was just perfect.

"Kav got his goal early, I was just waiting for mine. I thought I had been playing well in the last couple of games, so I thought I could have had a goal.

"My mum, my dad, my sister, my girlfriend and my friends were there watching. So it was a really special moment for those as well."

McNeill, who says League Two has been a "massive learning curve", now wants to "kick on" for the remaining games of the campaign and build on what has already been a memorable season, which started with his senior Red Devils debut.

He may be out of sight, but he is not out of mind for United. McNeill has constant dialogue with Old Trafford staff.

"United love the Academy lads, the players coming through like me and the other lads going out on loan," he said.

"It is as important as the first team. They really do take care, understand and message you all the time. It's really nice."

Loans to EFL clubs for young players at Premier League outfits is a well-trodden path. And they are not just about football.

And as well as learning to deal with the hurly burly of League Two, McNeill is learning to cope with living on his own and having to do more things for himself - including the household chores.

"I have always lived at home with my mum and dad," he said.

Fortunately they have done everything for me, which I am very grateful for. I have obviously had to learn a lot while I have been away from home on my own.

"I can't say I am enjoying cleaning up the dishes but it's something I have to do."