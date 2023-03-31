Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Fox has coached at Hearts, Livingston and Dundee United in the top flight

Recently departed Dundee United manager Liam Fox has joined Barry Robson's coaching staff at Aberdeen until the end of the season.

This week, Aberdeen confirmed that interim boss Robson will be staying on for the remainder of the campaign.

Fox, 39, was in charge at Tannadice for five months before leaving by mutual consent in late February.

"Liam's arrival will help to ensure we have a strong coaching set-up," said Robson.

Fox had a brief spell as Cowdenbeath manager and had coaching roles at Hearts and Livingston before joining Dundee United as assistant manager in the summer of 2021.

He replaced Jack Ross in September of last year, but could only win six of his 22 matches.

"Liam is held in extremely high regard within the Scottish game for his ability and technical expertise as a coach," said Dons director of football, Steven Gunn.

"We expect him to bring those qualities to Aberdeen at first team level, as well as working specifically to support the development of our emerging talent and, with Neil Simpson, to further enhance our loan players."

"When Barry stood up to take on the first-team duties, he was keen to ensure he surrounded himself with a strong and experienced coaching team, while maintaining a positive connection with the development group and U18s."