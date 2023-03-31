Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Jason Turner was appointed as Notts County chief executive in March 2016

Notts County chief executive Jason Turner has died at the age of 50, the National League club have announced.

A statement said: "We are devastated to report the loss of our much-loved chief executive, Jason Turner.

"Jason, who passed away suddenly last night, was appointed in 2016 and devoted himself to the club thereafter.

"He was an outstanding CEO who was respected across football having also worked for Bath City, Newport County, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City."

Turner was appointed as Notts chief executive in March 2016, a move he described as a "privilege".

A statement from his parents Jen and David said: "Words cannot describe our sadness following the loss of our beloved son, Jason.

"We know this feeling will be shared by all of his colleagues and his many, many friends.

"While we come to terms with this news, we ask for our family's privacy to be respected."

Notts captain Kyle Cameron described Turner as a "great man".

"He would bend over backwards for anyone and everyone involved in the club," Cameron added.

"I'm lost for words and heartbroken by the news. Thank you for everything Jason you will be missed greatly by everyone."

The Magpies are top of the National League following the victory over Altrincham on Tuesday night, but have played two games more than title rivals Wrexham.

The club said they would be closed until Monday at the earliest and that they would be making no further comment.

More to follow.