Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season in Manchester City's last game against Burnley

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be assessed after training on Friday to establish if he is fit to face Liverpool on Saturday - but Phil Foden faces up to three weeks out.

Foden had appendix surgery on Sunday.

"Erling is in recovery. We'll train and see how he feels," said City boss Pep Guardiola, who admits he may have to gamble on the striker's fitness.

"The doctors and, especially, the player will see how he feels. Life is risks. At this stage we have to take it.

"We have scored a lot of goals this season and he has scored an incredible amount of goals. But we've always scored a lot of goals since we've been here."

Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in June for £51m, has scored 42 goals in 37 games this season, including 28 in 26 Premier League games.

City are eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.