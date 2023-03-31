Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham completed a 100% league record with a 2-1 victory over Connah's Quay Nomads in front of over 9,000 fans at the Racecourse Stadium

Wrexham Women have been granted a tier one licence after agreeing a multi-year deal to play home games at Cefn Druids' Rock Stadium.

The Adran North champions will be promoted if they beat South winners Briton Ferry Llansawel in a play-off.

Briton Ferry have also been granted a tier one licence along with Barry Town, Cardiff Met, Pontypridd United and The New Saints.

But champions Cardiff City's application has been refused.

Abergavenny, Aberystwyth Town and Swansea City's applications were also refused by the First Instance Body but have ten days to submit an appeal.

Cardiff City, along with Cardiff Met and Swansea City, have been granted a Uefa licence for next season which will allow them to represent Wales in the Champions League.

Wrexham's successful licence bid comes a few days after over 9,000 saw the side beat Connah's Quay Nomads in their final game of the regulation season.

Backed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham will turn semi-professional if they reach the Adran Premier.

Wrexham CEO Fleur Robinson said the agreement to play home games at Cefn Druids will help the club's growth.

"We are pleased to work with Cefn Druids and The Rock Stadium which will provide an excellent home for our women to train and play," said Robinson.

"It was an important move for us to make as we continue to grow all sections of the club, and I would like to thank [Cefn Druids Chairman] Des Williams for his help in securing the deal."

Wrexham topped Adran North with a 100% record in their 12 fixtures.

A record crowd of 9,511 for a women's domestic fixture in Wales - and Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - attended their final league game of the season at the Racecourse Stadium on Sunday, 26 March, to watch the presentation of the league trophy.

"Promotion is by no means certain yet but that's what our aim is," said Gemma Owen, Wrexham's head of women's football operations.

"We desperately want to be a tier-one side and a tier-one club and we feel we're ready to do that."