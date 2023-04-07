Solihull Moors v Maidenhead United

Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Match details to follow.
From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|40
|31
|7
|2
|105
|36
|69
|100
|2
|Notts County
|41
|29
|10
|2
|103
|36
|67
|97
|3
|Woking
|40
|21
|9
|10
|65
|41
|24
|72
|4
|Chesterfield
|40
|21
|9
|10
|67
|44
|23
|72
|5
|Barnet
|40
|20
|7
|13
|72
|63
|9
|67
|6
|Boreham Wood
|40
|17
|14
|9
|48
|33
|15
|65
|7
|Eastleigh
|40
|19
|7
|14
|48
|43
|5
|64
|8
|Bromley
|40
|16
|13
|11
|59
|49
|10
|61
|9
|Southend
|40
|16
|8
|16
|47
|40
|7
|56
|10
|Wealdstone
|40
|15
|11
|14
|51
|63
|-12
|56
|11
|Solihull Moors
|40
|15
|10
|15
|59
|58
|1
|55
|12
|Dag & Red
|40
|16
|7
|17
|56
|67
|-11
|55
|13
|Altrincham
|40
|14
|10
|16
|59
|71
|-12
|52
|14
|Maidenhead United
|41
|13
|9
|19
|44
|56
|-12
|48
|15
|Oldham
|40
|12
|11
|17
|52
|61
|-9
|47
|16
|York
|41
|12
|10
|19
|47
|53
|-6
|46
|17
|Halifax
|39
|12
|10
|17
|37
|45
|-8
|46
|18
|Dorking
|40
|13
|7
|20
|58
|84
|-26
|46
|19
|Gateshead
|38
|10
|14
|14
|52
|55
|-3
|43
|20
|Aldershot
|40
|12
|7
|21
|54
|68
|-14
|43
|21
|Yeovil
|40
|7
|17
|16
|32
|49
|-17
|38
|22
|Torquay
|40
|9
|10
|21
|46
|69
|-23
|37
|23
|Scunthorpe
|41
|8
|10
|23
|46
|76
|-30
|34
|24
|Maidstone United
|41
|5
|9
|27
|43
|90
|-47
|24
