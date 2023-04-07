Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1BurnleyBurnley2

Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley: Vincent Kompany's Clarets win promotion to Premier League

By Ian WoodcockBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments278

Burnley celebrate Connor Roberts' winner
Burnley's players celebrating wildly after Connor Roberts' winning goal

Vincent Kompany's Burnley secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt with victory over fourth-placed Middlesbrough.

The Clarets, unbeaten in the league since November, took an early lead when Ashley Barnes redirected Josh Brownhill's low shot into the back of the net.

The home side equalised just after half-time when Championship top scorer Chuba Akpom scored from the spot after Josh Cullen felled Cameron Archer in the penalty area.

Connor Roberts steered in the winner from Nathan Tella's near-post cross and Kompany's men saw out the rest of the game in comfort to spark wild celebrations on the pitch and among their travelling fans.

Victory for the east Lancashire side sent them 19 points clear of third-placed Luton, who have six games left to play.

Kompany left Belgian top-flight side Anderlecht to take over at Turf Moor after they were relegated on the final day of last season, and the 36-year-old former Manchester City defender has enjoyed a near-flawless first campaign.

Despite a massive turnaround of players in the summer following the end of their six-year spell in the Premier League they have become the first team in the English Football League to secure promotion in 2022-23, having been top of the table since 25 October.

The Lancashire side now need just 11 points from their final seven games to secure the title, while 13 will see them become the first Championship team to break the 100-point barrier since Leicester City in 2013-14.

The Clarets host second-placed Sheffield United, the last team to beat them in a league game 19 matches ago, on Monday.

For fourth-placed Middlesbrough this was a damaging second successive defeat and they are nine points adrift of the Blades, who have also played a game fewer.

Record-breaking Clarets a fine vintage

Vincent Kompany and Burnley club captain Jack Cork celebrate
Kompany won four Premier League titles as a player with Manchester City and will now look to win the Championship title in his first season managing in English football

Burnley have now won promotion to the Premier League in each of their past three seasons in the second tier.

However, this has looked very different to their previous successes under long-serving boss Sean Dyche, who, incidentally, was sacked on Good Friday last year.

From the first game of the season, when they saw off Huddersfield in the Championship curtain-raiser back in July, it was apparent that they would be playing a far more possession-based game to the one employed by Dyche.

They suffered defeat at Watford in the third game of the campaign and had just six points from their first five matches, but the Kompany did not waiver and a 16-match unbeaten run sent them to the top of the league.

A heavy 5-2 defeat at Sheffield United did not derail them, as they secured a 3-0 win over east Lancashire rivals Blackburn in their next game.

They picked up where they had left off after the break for the World Cup and they equalled a club record with a 10-game winning run that saw them open up a huge gap on the chasing pack.

No side has won promotion to the Premier League with seven games left since the second tier rebranded in 2004 - and Burnley will now look to secure the title, break the 100-point barrier and become the first team to go unbeaten at home in a Championship season since Newcastle United in 2009-10.

A parting gift from veteran Barnes

Given the amount of change that Kompany has overseen since taking charge it was somewhat ironic that it was a combination of two players who were there when he took over that gave them the lead.

Brownhill's low strike from the edge of the area might have been going in anyway but 33-year-old Barnes, who has now won promotion to the Premier League three times with the club, stuck out a foot to redirect it and leave Boro keeper Zack Steffen with no chance.

Barnes said after the game that he would be leaving the Clarets in the summer after nine years, saying it was "the end of an era" and it was "time for him to move on".

Tella missed a gilt-edged chance to double their lead before the break when he fired wide after being played in behind the home defence.

Akpom's 27th goal of the season brought Michael Carrick's men back into it and they enjoyed a spell of dominance thereafter.

However, they could not create another real chance of note and were opened up by a pass into the inside right channel that Tella latched on to, before putting it on a plate for former Boro loanee Roberts to score.

Akpom had a chance in the last minute to delay the Burnley celebrations for a few days at least but he headed wide at the back post.

There was a sour note when Clarets midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson was struck by a coin thrown from the Middlesbrough end during the celebrations of the league leaders' second goal.

Successive defeats for the Teessiders means they will almost certainly have to go through the play-offs if they are to join Burnley in the Premier League next season.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick told BBC Radio Tees:

"Credit to them firstly, I have to say congratulations. I've been in the changing room and seen the players and the staff because I think they deserve a congratulations for what they've achieved.

"It hurts us to see them celebrating in our stadium but we totally respect the position that they are in and they deserve that.

"In terms of the game, hugely proud of the lads. I thought there was a real high level game in terms of intensity. I know there wasn't loads of chances but I think that shows how good we both were and how far we've come really.

"The boys are bitterly disappointed but at the same time I think they've taken a lot from it.

We've gained confidence, belief, we're a better team now. We've lost two games on the bounce but for me it's not a big deal because we'll take a lot more from this game tonight than we'll lose."

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 8McGree
  • 30HackneyBooked at 38minsSubstituted forForssat 77'minutes
  • 16Howson
  • 11A Ramsey
  • 29Akpom
  • 10ArcherSubstituted forCrooksat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mowatt
  • 6Fry
  • 7Barlaser
  • 21Forss
  • 23Roberts
  • 25Crooks
  • 27Bola

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 8Brownhill
  • 23TellaSubstituted forObafemiat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forCorkat 79'minutes
  • 19ZarourySubstituted forda Silvaat 55'minutes
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 18Ekdal
  • 22da Silva
  • 45Obafemi
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
30,844

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Riley McGree with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Josh Cullen tries a through ball, but Vitinho is caught offside.

  5. Booking

    Michael Obafemi (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Michael Obafemi (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Jordan Beyer (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough).

  10. Post update

    Ian Maatsen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough).

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Arijanet Muric (Burnley).

  14. Post update

    Arijanet Muric (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Michael Obafemi replaces Nathan Tella because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Nathan Tella (Burnley).

  19. Post update

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Riley McGree (Middlesbrough).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

281 comments

  • Comment posted by ForexBlade, today at 22:08

    Congratulations to all Clarets fans. A very deserved reward in a fantastic season for your club. From a Sheffield United supporter.

    • Reply posted by judith, today at 22:12

      judith replied:
      Will be great to see you there to. You are a fantastic club like ourselves.

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 22:01

    From a Leeds fan, congratulations and welcome back to the Premiership!

    • Reply posted by MrFootballeXpert, today at 22:10

      MrFootballeXpert replied:
      And your team will be replacing them in Championship. So let's already say commiserations to Leeds being relegated.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 22:13

    To anyone trying to post stupid comments, just don't bother. Accept a team was better than yours all season. Rather than slag them off, look at your own teams. I don't even support Burnley but they were the best, so give them a fair shout out. 👏

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 22:35

      Mark replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 22:09

    A lot of players left, youngsters given a chance. Result? Promotion. Well done Kompany and management 👏👏

  • Comment posted by Rory, today at 22:02

    Amazing. Championship is such a hard league and Burnley have smashed it. Thought that was the end for them when relegated last year and lost loads of players, inc Meeee. Welcome back and congratulations, from a bee 🐝

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:12

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Congratulations on your promotion back to the Premier League.
      Not try to stay there, that's the hard part.

  • Comment posted by Edwards_golden_boot, today at 22:10

    Well done, Burnley. Hope we join you in the Prem. Good luck from a Blade.

    • Reply posted by Poppy the puppy, today at 22:15

      Poppy the puppy replied:
      Apart from Monday, good luck. Hope you join us. My dogs are from Sheffield and their complete indifference tonight speaks volumes!!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:10

    Congratulations Burnley, well deserved. Good luck in the Premiership

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:16

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Let's hope they don't resort to typical Burnley eye bleed football next season!!!

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:05

    Well done Burnley from a Hull fan. By far the best team in the Championship. Good luck next season.

    • Reply posted by claret, today at 22:58

      claret replied:
      Thanks Woodie - I think you have a manager in the Kompany, Carrick mode. Good luck anyway.

  • Comment posted by the cat, today at 22:09

    Brilliant burnley......from a blade

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:01

    Congratulations Vincent Kompany’s Burnley

    • Reply posted by My POV, today at 22:06

      My POV replied:
      Why do they say that? They must know how much it peeves everyone off?

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 22:03

    Congratulations Burnley, on merit, support them or not, it's deserved. A welcome addition next season. All season long you've been there. Job done. Good on ya.

  • Comment posted by Johnny99, today at 22:16

    Well done Burnley from a Newcastle United fan.
    ps..you're not getting Nick Pope back.

    • Reply posted by Ace Rimmer, today at 22:20

      Ace Rimmer replied:
      Up the Toon! Kompany will be another exciting young manager in the prem.

  • Comment posted by Bovril - 2 sugars please, today at 22:12

    Congratulations Burnley, proper club, welcome back, enjoy the rest of your season. Hanners fan in peace.

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 22:24

      be happy replied:
      Still trying to fathom out which clubs aren't proper clubs? Any one any ideas on what clubs are improper???

  • Comment posted by Illuminati_Professor, today at 22:08

    Congratulations Vinnie and Burnley.

  • Comment posted by wilsoawj, today at 22:05

    Well done lads, not a Burnley fan but that dont matter, genuinely think Kompany is the real deal, good squad for Championship but nothing special and he has walked it, always liked him

    • Reply posted by Travis_Bickle, today at 22:38

      Travis_Bickle replied:
      Kompany will be away from Burnley before the start of next season

  • Comment posted by Chris Lynskey, today at 22:12

    Well done Burnley from a Scunny fan. How fortunes have changed for both our clubs as I remember our clashes in the basement division and were now heading for the 6th tier ! Up The Iron

  • Comment posted by Red Beetle Red Polo Red Golf, today at 22:16

    Congratulations Burnley from a Sunderland supporter.

    You have set the standard this season and deserve the success you have achieved.

    Enjoy your celebrations and good luck next season.

  • Comment posted by stellatorty, today at 22:11

    Hope they find and ban the cretin who threw that stuff onto the field

    • Reply posted by Ace Rimmer, today at 22:13

      Ace Rimmer replied:
      Yeah, banned for life. No need for it at all.

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 22:03

    Congratulations. I'm enjoying the New Burnley footbal

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 22:06

    Didn't realise the badge had 'Vincent Kompany's' on it. But, well done Burnley and VK. No mean feat to get the Dyche way replaced with easy on the eye football AND get promoted with games to spare

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 22:10

      Stephen James walters replied:
      Company and Bellamy what a duo . MCFC bound in the next couple of years. Burnley will be okay when they leave, believe me. 💙💙💙

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley392512276304687
2Sheff Utd39237960332776
3Luton401814848351368
4Middlesbrough402071372482467
5Millwall401711124840862
6Blackburn39194164345-261
7Norwich401791454421260
8Preston401611133944-559
9Coventry401513124741658
10West Brom391511134842656
11Sunderland401413135750755
12Watford401413134745255
13Bristol City401313144848052
14Stoke40149175347651
15Swansea401311165459-550
16Birmingham401310174451-749
17Hull401213154757-1049
18Rotherham391014154452-844
19Cardiff39119193345-1242
20Huddersfield40119203957-1842
21QPR40119203862-2442
22Reading40138194260-1841
23Blackpool40811214264-2235
24Wigan40813193460-2634
View full Championship table

Top Stories