Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough20:00BurnleyBurnley
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd39237960332776
3Luton401814848351368
4Middlesbrough392071271462567
5Millwall401711124840862
6Blackburn39194164344-161
7Norwich401791453421160
8Coventry401513124741658
9Preston401512133744-757
10West Brom391511134842656
11Watford401414124542356
12Sunderland391412135346754
13Stoke401410165245752
14Bristol City401214144647-150
15Swansea401311165459-550
16Birmingham40139184351-848
17Hull391212154353-1048
18Rotherham391014154452-844
19Reading40147194259-1743
20QPR401110193860-2243
21Cardiff39119193144-1342
22Huddersfield401010203655-1940
23Blackpool40811214162-2135
24Wigan40813193460-2634
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport