Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall0LutonLuton Town0

Millwall 0-0 Luton: Play-off contenders share points in uninspiring goalless draw

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments71

Luton Town goalkeeper Ethan Horvath
Ethan Horvath kept his 18th clean sheet of the Championship season against Millwall

Championship play-off hopefuls Luton and Millwall took a point apiece in a dismal encounter at the Den.

The Hatters' failure to win means Burnley will clinch automatic promotion if they win at fourth-placed Middlesbrough in Friday's late kick-off.

Both sides were starved of clear-cut chances in a dire 90 minutes of midfield scrapping, but the draw extends Luton's unbeaten streak to eight games and keeps them well placed for a top-six finish.

Millwall, who stay in fifth spot, have more work to do if they are to consolidate their place in the play-offs as their winless run extended to three games.

The Lions' best effort was a snapshot from Ryan Leonard in the first half which was comfortably turned round the post by Ethan Horvath, while George Long had to be sharp to beat away an effort by Alfie Doughty as Luton stepped up the pressure late in the game.

The draw means Middlesbrough are the only team who can still prevent Vincent Kompany's Clarets from securing a top-two spot, and they need to avoid defeat to keep their slim automatic promotion hopes alive.

Luton's defence has been key to their surge into play-off contention. This was their sixth clean sheet in the last eight games, and their tally of 18 shut-outs in total is the best in the division.

Millwall rarely threatened to ruin that record, with Oliver Burke wasting their best opportunity as he failed to control Zian Flemming's astute ball over the top in the second minute of the game.

Elijah Adebayo's header across the face of goal was hooked clear by George Saville, and at the other end Andreas Voglsammer got the ball caught under his feet as he sought to burst clear of two defenders, allowing Luton to clear their lines.

The visitors' captain Tom Lockyer survived two strong late penalty appeals as he twice appeared to haul down opposite centre-back Jake Cooper at set-pieces, but the goalless draw was a fitting result.

Luton manager Rob Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"A very challenging game. We had to stand up to an ariel bombardment with lots of ball coming into the box from set-pieces and throw ins and I'm delighted the way we did that.

"What we lacked today was a little bit of rhythm, and when did get moments of control we didn't move them well enough.

"It's a big point. It's a really difficult place to come and they're going for it as well. It was a really good day for us."

Millwall manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio London:

"They're a good side - a hard side to beat - and they've shown that over a long period of time.

"I thought today, just for a little bit more subtlety in the final third, we probably go an win that. We had some big moments and got into some good areas.

"But I can't complain. It's a clean sheet and a draw."

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by alasdair, today at 16:55

    the lionesses could teach these boys a thing or 2 #unequalgame #girlpower

  • Comment posted by MOTD woke, today at 16:48

    PARACHUTE money
    Not a level playing field.
    No pun intended
    Boring the championship now.

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, today at 16:45

    I'd love to see Luton in the prem. Their fans have been through the mill big time, the fact they are in the position they're in now is remarkable.

  • Comment posted by millwall joe, today at 16:44

    Good game I thought,. Thought Millwall could of had at least two penalties,. But I don't know what Cooper has to be decapitated to get one. Plus the hand ball would have been given in the premier. Great result for both clubs and I hope we never see such poor refereeing again. Luton and Millwall was tipped to be 0-0. So no one should be shocked. Think it was best result at this stage of season.

  • Comment posted by Amun-Ra, today at 16:44

    Another bottle job by the Bermondsey outfit. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 16:34

    Burnley up through parachute payments,

    Horvath back at Forest in August when Navas and Henderson become unaffordable even if they were even considering staying.

  • Comment posted by Les Behan, today at 16:33

    C O Y H!!!!

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 16:27

    Good Friday Top of The Table Clash

    Must ave been a sell out crowd today

  • Comment posted by BigNeil86, today at 16:19

    Who wrote this and the comments either just dislike both clubs or shouldn't work in sports first 45 Millwall player well should have scored second half played out to a stalemate because they are closely matched teams both unwilling to lose a point this close to the end of the season! If it was Burnley and Sheff playing in the same position it would have been the same result..idiots

  • Comment posted by Andy M, today at 16:18

    I don't know why so many people are surprised at the poor quality of todays game. Just look at what's at stake! It was always going to be a cagey affair. I expect all of our (Luton's) remaining games to be as cagey. The prize to a club like ours is mind-blowing.

    Of COURSE I'd like to see us blow through the games with our tails up playing entertaining football, but this is real life. C'est la Vie

  • Comment posted by MF Doom, today at 16:11

    Luton v Millwall, brings back memories!

    and the seats are on the pitch, they think it’s all over!

    • Reply posted by Andy M, today at 16:21

      Andy M replied:
      That is not funny.

      I used to live within spitting distance of the Kenny at that time and the noise of the riot by some of the worst cretins to ever disgrace a football ground haunted me for a good couple of years afterwards. I have never really forgiven Millwall, to be honest...

  • Comment posted by unclebink, today at 15:59

    Painful watch!

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 15:54

    Caught the imagination this one I see

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 15:47

    O my goodness what poor teams terrible watch no quality. Both teams would get battered week in week out in the prem.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 15:34

    Luton still in position to possibly be the first team to make it from First Division to 'non league' to Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Jay-RM, today at 15:19

    Two dreadful teams.

    Imagine either of winning promotion! It would be horrible for the Premier League. A repeat of Derby 2008 most likely.

    • Reply posted by Matt G, today at 15:36

      Matt G replied:
      Two teams very even in the playoffs, that’s why. Ain’t got a clue lad

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 15:16

    Luton and Millwall shouldn’t be mentioned in the same breath as Burnley
    Burnley are returning to the Premiership and deserve that right
    Millwall and Luton are Championship teams at best and shouldn’t think about embarrassing themselves

    • Reply posted by Mig, today at 15:21

      Mig replied:
      Prat

  • Comment posted by Delbert Wilkins, today at 15:15

    Shocking referee and linesmen. Terrible for both sides.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 16:14

      gadgyarab replied:
      That you comment on the ref says volumes about the quality of the game

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 15:11

    Tinpot. 🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Andy M, today at 16:26

      Andy M replied:
      Troll.

      You are even more boring than the match we're discussing. Now that IS saying something!

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 15:10

    Well that was bit pointless. 🤣

    • Reply posted by JT of Worcestershire, today at 15:26

      JT of Worcestershire replied:
      Well it was goalless but definitely a point each.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd39237960332776
3Luton401814848351368
4Middlesbrough392071271462567
5Millwall401711124840862
6Blackburn39194164345-261
7Norwich401791454421260
8Preston401611133944-559
9Coventry401513124741658
10West Brom391511134842656
11Watford401413134745255
12Sunderland391412135346754
13Bristol City401313144848052
14Stoke40149175347651
15Swansea401311165459-550
16Birmingham401310174451-749
17Hull391212154353-1048
18Rotherham391014154452-844
19Cardiff39119193345-1242
20Huddersfield40119203957-1842
21QPR40119203862-2442
22Reading40138194260-1841
23Blackpool40811214264-2235
24Wigan40813193460-2634
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport