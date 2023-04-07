Ethan Horvath kept his 18th clean sheet of the Championship season against Millwall

Championship play-off hopefuls Luton and Millwall took a point apiece in a dismal encounter at the Den.

The Hatters' failure to win means Burnley will clinch automatic promotion if they win at fourth-placed Middlesbrough in Friday's late kick-off.

Both sides were starved of clear-cut chances in a dire 90 minutes of midfield scrapping, but the draw extends Luton's unbeaten streak to eight games and keeps them well placed for a top-six finish.

Millwall, who stay in fifth spot, have more work to do if they are to consolidate their place in the play-offs as their winless run extended to three games.

The Lions' best effort was a snapshot from Ryan Leonard in the first half which was comfortably turned round the post by Ethan Horvath, while George Long had to be sharp to beat away an effort by Alfie Doughty as Luton stepped up the pressure late in the game.

The draw means Middlesbrough are the only team who can still prevent Vincent Kompany's Clarets from securing a top-two spot, and they need to avoid defeat to keep their slim automatic promotion hopes alive.

Luton's defence has been key to their surge into play-off contention. This was their sixth clean sheet in the last eight games, and their tally of 18 shut-outs in total is the best in the division.

Millwall rarely threatened to ruin that record, with Oliver Burke wasting their best opportunity as he failed to control Zian Flemming's astute ball over the top in the second minute of the game.

Elijah Adebayo's header across the face of goal was hooked clear by George Saville, and at the other end Andreas Voglsammer got the ball caught under his feet as he sought to burst clear of two defenders, allowing Luton to clear their lines.

The visitors' captain Tom Lockyer survived two strong late penalty appeals as he twice appeared to haul down opposite centre-back Jake Cooper at set-pieces, but the goalless draw was a fitting result.

Luton manager Rob Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"A very challenging game. We had to stand up to an ariel bombardment with lots of ball coming into the box from set-pieces and throw ins and I'm delighted the way we did that.

"What we lacked today was a little bit of rhythm, and when did get moments of control we didn't move them well enough.

"It's a big point. It's a really difficult place to come and they're going for it as well. It was a really good day for us."

Millwall manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio London:

"They're a good side - a hard side to beat - and they've shown that over a long period of time.

"I thought today, just for a little bit more subtlety in the final third, we probably go an win that. We had some big moments and got into some good areas.

"But I can't complain. It's a clean sheet and a draw."