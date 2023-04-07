Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall12:30LutonLuton Town
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 18Leonard
  • 23Saville
  • 7Burke
  • 10Flemming
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 8Mitchell
  • 11Malone
  • 16Shackleton
  • 19Watmore
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 39Honeyman
  • 50Esse

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 32Osho
  • 4Lockyer
  • 29Bell
  • 2Drameh
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 13Nakamba
  • 45Doughty
  • 22Campbell
  • 11Adebayo
  • 9Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 5Bradley
  • 8Berry
  • 10Woodrow
  • 12Lansbury
  • 16Burke
  • 25Taylor
Referee:
Darren England

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd38227959332673
3Middlesbrough392071271462567
4Luton391813848351367
5Millwall391710124840861
6Blackburn38194154343061
7Norwich391691452421057
8Coventry391512124741657
9West Brom381511124739856
10Preston391511133744-756
11Watford391413124542355
12Sunderland391412135346754
13Stoke39149165245751
14Bristol City391213144647-149
15Swansea391310165459-549
16Birmingham39139174350-748
17Hull391212154353-1048
18QPR39119193860-2242
19Rotherham38914154151-1041
20Reading39137194159-1840
21Cardiff38109193044-1439
22Huddersfield39109203655-1939
23Blackpool39811204161-2035
24Wigan39813183459-2534
View full Championship table

