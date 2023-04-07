Millwall v Luton Town

MillwallMillwall12:30LutonLuton Town
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 2McNamara
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 18Leonard
- 23Saville
- 7Burke
- 10Flemming
- 21Voglsammer
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 8Mitchell
- 11Malone
- 16Shackleton
- 19Watmore
- 33Bialkowski
- 39Honeyman
- 50Esse
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Horvath
- 32Osho
- 4Lockyer
- 29Bell
- 2Drameh
- 17Mpanzu
- 13Nakamba
- 45Doughty
- 22Campbell
- 11Adebayo
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 5Bradley
- 8Berry
- 10Woodrow
- 12Lansbury
- 16Burke
- 25Taylor
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match report will appear here.