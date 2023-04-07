Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United13:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v West Bromwich Albion

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johansson
  • 2Harding
  • 24Humphreys
  • 28Wright
  • 29Hjelde
  • 16Lindsay
  • 4Coventry
  • 7Fosu-Henry
  • 11Ogbene
  • 10Hugill
  • 17Ferguson

Substitutes

  • 3Bramall
  • 9Eaves
  • 12Kelly
  • 18Rathbone
  • 22Odoffin
  • 31Vickers
  • 42Blackett

West Brom

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Griffiths
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 15Pieters
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 19Swift
  • 25Chalobah
  • 3Townsend
  • 17J Wallace
  • 12Dike
  • 21Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Rogic
  • 18Grant
  • 22Albrighton
  • 24Palmer
  • 39Andrews
  • 42Malcolm
Referee:
Tim Robinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd38227959332673
3Middlesbrough392071271462567
4Luton391813848351367
5Millwall391710124840861
6Blackburn38194154343061
7Norwich391691452421057
8Coventry391512124741657
9West Brom381511124739856
10Preston391511133744-756
11Watford391413124542355
12Sunderland391412135346754
13Stoke39149165245751
14Bristol City391213144647-149
15Swansea391310165459-549
16Birmingham39139174350-748
17Hull391212154353-1048
18QPR39119193860-2242
19Rotherham38914154151-1041
20Reading39137194159-1840
21Cardiff38109193044-1439
22Huddersfield39109203655-1939
23Blackpool39811204161-2035
24Wigan39813183459-2534
View full Championship table

