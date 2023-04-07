Rotherham United v West Bromwich Albion

RotherhamRotherham United13:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johansson
- 2Harding
- 24Humphreys
- 28Wright
- 29Hjelde
- 16Lindsay
- 4Coventry
- 7Fosu-Henry
- 11Ogbene
- 10Hugill
- 17Ferguson
Substitutes
- 3Bramall
- 9Eaves
- 12Kelly
- 18Rathbone
- 22Odoffin
- 31Vickers
- 42Blackett
West Brom
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Griffiths
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 15Pieters
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 19Swift
- 25Chalobah
- 3Townsend
- 17J Wallace
- 12Dike
- 21Thomas-Asante
Substitutes
- 5Bartley
- 7Rogic
- 18Grant
- 22Albrighton
- 24Palmer
- 39Andrews
- 42Malcolm
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report will appear here.