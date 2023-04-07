Close menu
Sheff UtdSheffield United1WiganWigan Athletic0

Sheffield United 1-0 Wigan Athletic: Iliman Ndiaye goal gives promotion chasers victory

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates his 12th goal of the season
Iliman Ndiaye's goal gave second-placed Sheffield United a third successive league win

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United moved eight points clear of third-placed Luton with a win over the Championship's bottom side Wigan Athletic.

The home side took an early lead when James McAtee showed quick feet to break away down the left and send in a low centre for Iliman Ndiaye to tap in at the back post.

Billy Sharp drew an excellent save from Ben Amos and Ndiaye was denied a second by a goalline clearance from James McClean as the Blades threatened to blow the Latics away before the break.

Wigan improved after the break and Thelo Aasgaard's header drew a smart stop from Wes Foderingham, but they could not find an equaliser and are eight points adrift of safety with six games to play.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough host runaway league leaders Burnley later on Friday, where a win for the Clarets, who welcome United on Monday, would see them promoted back to the Premier League.

The FA Cup semi-finalists made the perfect start when Ndiaye scored his 13th of the season, and only a superb save from Amos stopped Sharp from making it 2-0 inside 15 minutes.

Sharp, who is looking for his 250th career league goal, drew another good save from the keeper with a header after the interval.

Wigan competed gamely throughout but Aasgaard's header was their only attempt on target and they are now staring relegation in the face under boss Shaun Maloney.

They host mid-table Swansea on Monday in a game they surely must win if they are to avoid an immediate return to the third tier.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15AhmedhodzicBooked at 90mins
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 22DoyleSubstituted forFleckat 78'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 2Baldock
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 28McAteeSubstituted forNorwoodat 66'minutes
  • 10SharpSubstituted forMcBurnieat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 6Basham
  • 9McBurnie
  • 16Norwood
  • 26Clark
  • 32Osula

Wigan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Amos
  • 32Hughes
  • 5Whatmough
  • 24RekikSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
  • 27DarikwaSubstituted forKeaneat 71'minutes
  • 8Power
  • 22TiéhiBooked at 39minsSubstituted forNaylorat 59'minutes
  • 11McClean
  • 19Lang
  • 30AasgaardSubstituted forNyambeat 87'minutes
  • 23FletcherSubstituted forMagennisat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 2Nyambe
  • 4Naylor
  • 10Keane
  • 21Bennett
  • 28Magennis
  • 29Caulker
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
29,026

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Wigan Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Wigan Athletic 0.

  3. Booking

    Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United).

  5. Post update

    Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ryan Nyambe replaces Thelo Aasgaard.

  8. Booking

    John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

  10. Post update

    Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by John Fleck following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Josh Magennis.

  15. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James McClean.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. John Fleck replaces Tommy Doyle.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd39237960332776
3Luton401814848351368
4Middlesbrough392071271462567
5Millwall401711124840862
6Blackburn39194164345-261
7Norwich401791454421260
8Preston401611133944-559
9Coventry401513124741658
10West Brom391511134842656
11Sunderland401413135548755
12Watford401413134745255
13Bristol City401313144848052
14Stoke40149175347651
15Swansea401311165459-550
16Birmingham401310174451-749
17Hull401213154555-1049
18Rotherham391014154452-844
19Cardiff39119193345-1242
20Huddersfield40119203957-1842
21QPR40119203862-2442
22Reading40138194260-1841
23Blackpool40811214264-2235
24Wigan40813193460-2634
View full Championship table

