Iliman Ndiaye's goal gave second-placed Sheffield United a third successive league win

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United moved eight points clear of third-placed Luton with a win over the Championship's bottom side Wigan Athletic.

The home side took an early lead when James McAtee showed quick feet to break away down the left and send in a low centre for Iliman Ndiaye to tap in at the back post.

Billy Sharp drew an excellent save from Ben Amos and Ndiaye was denied a second by a goalline clearance from James McClean as the Blades threatened to blow the Latics away before the break.

Wigan improved after the break and Thelo Aasgaard's header drew a smart stop from Wes Foderingham, but they could not find an equaliser and are eight points adrift of safety with six games to play.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough host runaway league leaders Burnley later on Friday, where a win for the Clarets, who welcome United on Monday, would see them promoted back to the Premier League.

The FA Cup semi-finalists made the perfect start when Ndiaye scored his 13th of the season, and only a superb save from Amos stopped Sharp from making it 2-0 inside 15 minutes.

Sharp, who is looking for his 250th career league goal, drew another good save from the keeper with a header after the interval.

Wigan competed gamely throughout but Aasgaard's header was their only attempt on target and they are now staring relegation in the face under boss Shaun Maloney.

They host mid-table Swansea on Monday in a game they surely must win if they are to avoid an immediate return to the third tier.