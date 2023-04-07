Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Wigan Athletic 0.
Promotion-chasing Sheffield United moved eight points clear of third-placed Luton with a win over the Championship's bottom side Wigan Athletic.
The home side took an early lead when James McAtee showed quick feet to break away down the left and send in a low centre for Iliman Ndiaye to tap in at the back post.
Billy Sharp drew an excellent save from Ben Amos and Ndiaye was denied a second by a goalline clearance from James McClean as the Blades threatened to blow the Latics away before the break.
Wigan improved after the break and Thelo Aasgaard's header drew a smart stop from Wes Foderingham, but they could not find an equaliser and are eight points adrift of safety with six games to play.
Fourth-placed Middlesbrough host runaway league leaders Burnley later on Friday, where a win for the Clarets, who welcome United on Monday, would see them promoted back to the Premier League.
The FA Cup semi-finalists made the perfect start when Ndiaye scored his 13th of the season, and only a superb save from Amos stopped Sharp from making it 2-0 inside 15 minutes.
Sharp, who is looking for his 250th career league goal, drew another good save from the keeper with a header after the interval.
Wigan competed gamely throughout but Aasgaard's header was their only attempt on target and they are now staring relegation in the face under boss Shaun Maloney.
They host mid-table Swansea on Monday in a game they surely must win if they are to avoid an immediate return to the third tier.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 15AhmedhodzicBooked at 90mins
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 20Bogle
- 8Berge
- 22DoyleSubstituted forFleckat 78'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 2Baldock
- 29Ndiaye
- 28McAteeSubstituted forNorwoodat 66'minutes
- 10SharpSubstituted forMcBurnieat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 6Basham
- 9McBurnie
- 16Norwood
- 26Clark
- 32Osula
Wigan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Amos
- 32Hughes
- 5Whatmough
- 24RekikSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
- 27DarikwaSubstituted forKeaneat 71'minutes
- 8Power
- 22TiéhiBooked at 39minsSubstituted forNaylorat 59'minutes
- 11McClean
- 19Lang
- 30AasgaardSubstituted forNyambeat 87'minutes
- 23FletcherSubstituted forMagennisat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 2Nyambe
- 4Naylor
- 10Keane
- 21Bennett
- 28Magennis
- 29Caulker
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 29,026
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Wigan Athletic 0.
Booking
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United).
Post update
Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ryan Nyambe replaces Thelo Aasgaard.
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Post update
Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by John Fleck following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Josh Magennis.
Post update
Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James McClean.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Post update
Hand ball by George Baldock (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Fleck replaces Tommy Doyle.
Keep Maloney for next season and consolidation in league 1.