Colin Garlick was appointed as Vale chief executive in May 2017

Colin Garlick is to leave Port Vale after six-and-a-half years' service with the League One club.

Garlick, 63, who fills the combined roles of chief executive/club secretary, is leaving as part of a shake-up behind the scenes in Burslem.

The ex-Macclesfield and Rochdale chief executive joined Vale in September 2016 under then owner Norman Smurthwaite before becoming CEO in May 2017.

He then helped the Vale takeover process by the Shanahan family in 2019.

"We would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to Colin for his support and commitment," said Vale co-owner Carol Shanahan.

"Especially in the early days when we purchased the club, during which time his football administration knowledge, understanding of the industry and experience was invaluable to us."

Garlick will depart, and also leave his role as a trustee of the Port Vale Foundation, after Saturday's League One fixture against Cambridge United.

Vale, who are 16th in League One following last season's promotion, say his departure is part of a restructure of the club's board of directors and leadership group.