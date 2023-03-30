Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Herve Renard's previous roles include leading the Zambia, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Saudi Arabia men's national teams

Herve Renard has been confirmed as the new France women's head coach until 2024 following his resignation from Saudi Arabia's men's team.

The Frenchman replaces Corinne Diacre, sacked on 9 March after several players said they would no longer represent the country under her leadership.

Renard, 54, requested his contract with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) be terminated on Tuesday.

The Women's World Cup will take place from 20 July to 20 August.

Renard has won the Africa Cup of Nations as head coach with both Zambia and Ivory Coast, becoming the first person to lead different countries to the AFCON title.

He took charge of Saudi Arabia in July 2019 and guided them to their second successive World Cup finals, where they shocked eventual champions Argentina in a 2-1 win in Qatar last year.

Renard has never managed a women's team and takes charge of a France side ranked fifth in the world.

They are seeking to win their first World Cup this summer and the French Football Federation (FFF) will now hope for a return of the players who boycotted the national team under Diacre.

France captain Wendie Renard said last month she will not play at the World Cup and criticised her country's football "system".

The Lyon centre-back was joined in doing so by team-mates Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, with forward Diani saying the management of the team was the reason behind her decision.

In announcing Diacre's exit, the FFF said the situation had become "irreversible".

SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal confirmed earlier this week: "[Renard] has an offer from the French Federation and expressed his desire to take this opportunity.

"We were informed four days before the current international window and I received a letter from the French Federation, and consulted with the board of directors and we decided to accept this request."

Following Saudi Arabia's 2-1 friendly loss to Bolivia on Tuesday, Renard said: "I would like to thank everybody in Saudi for their support during almost four years.

"I think I did the maximum with the team. I can't reach another level so I prefer to be honest with everybody. Thank you again, it was a fantastic time."

Renard will announce his first squad for France's upcoming April friendlies against Colombia and Canada during his presentation on Friday.