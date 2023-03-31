Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Morecambe are 22nd in League One and three points adrift of safety with seven games to play

Morecambe say that all wages for March have now been paid after a delay in payment earlier this week.

Bond Group Investments, the League One strugglers' owners, put the club up for sale in September - with a takeover by Sarbjot Johal still to go through.

Later on Friday, the club confirmed Johal had made a "significant" six-figure investment in the club, however.

"We would like to place on record, our thanks to staff and players for their patience," a club statement said.

It continued: "The selflessness and commitment shown across the football club has been incredible during a challenging and stressful time.

"We will continue to work extremely hard behind the scenes to make sure this is avoided going forward."

Referring to Johal's subsequent investment, co-chair Graham Howse added: "We are grateful for the efforts and generosity of Sarbjot and the team at Sarb Capital."

When the Lancashire side were put up for sale earlier this season, Jason Whittingham and co-owner Colin Goldring stepped down from the board.

Whittingham and Goldring also owned rugby union side Worcester Warriors, who went into administration in September and were subsequently suspended from playing in the Premiership this season and relegated.

Boxer and Morecambe fan Tyson Fury has previously been linked with buying the Shrimps prior to Johal beginning steps to takeover the club.

The English Football League invited Johal to discuss his proposed takeover in February after his company Sarb Capital had earlier purchased equity in the club.

The club are 22nd in the League One table and three points adrift of safety, with seven games to play.