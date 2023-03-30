Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1.
Wolfsburg booked a Women's Champions League semi-final meeting with Arsenal after clinching a narrow 2-1 aggregate win against Paris-St Germain.
Germany striker Alexandra Popp extended the two-time champions' 1-0 lead from the first leg with a stunning opener.
Kadidiatou Diani's goal gave the French side hope but they struggled to convert chances in the second half to level the tie at the Volkswagen Arena.
Wolfsburg will host Arsenal, who knocked out Bayern Munich, on 22 April.
In an end-to-end encounter, PSG started on the front foot and thought they had the opener when Diani beat goalkeeper Merle Frohms with a composed close-range finish, but it was ruled offside following a quick video assistant referee check.
Popp started Wolfsburg's first attacking charge in the 20th minute, linking up with Felicitas Rauch for a one-two pass before sliding into a stunning shot that looped over Sarah Bouhaddi's head and into the PSG net.
The Germany striker nearly doubled the home side's lead with a diving header eight minutes later, forcing a superb save from eight-time Champions League winner Bouhaddi.
But the visitors' hopes of reaching the last four were kept alive when Diani leapt ahead of Wolfsburg's Dominique Janssen to nod in Sakina Karchaoui's cross.
Diani, PSG's biggest goal threat in the first half, left the pitch in tears with a shoulder injury just before the break following a hefty challenge from Kathrin-Julia Hendrich.
Wolfsburg opened the second half strongly and should have put the tie out of PSG's grasp with Popp, Jill Roord and Svenja Huth all missing glaring chances.
Amalie Vangsgaard threatened for PSG in the latter stages, but the French side struggled to get a proper hold of the game as their opponents continued to push forward.
Wolfsburg held off a late PSG surge in stoppage time to continue their unbeaten run in the Champions League this season.
Line-ups
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Frohms
- 2Wilms
- 4Hendrich
- 6Janssen
- 13Rauch
- 5OberdorfBooked at 66mins
- 8Lattwein
- 10Huth
- 14RoordSubstituted forPajorat 73'minutes
- 23JónsdóttirSubstituted forBrandat 90+3'minutes
- 11Popp
Substitutes
- 7Bremer
- 9Pajor
- 17Demann
- 20Wolter
- 21Blomqvist
- 24Wedemeyer
- 28Waßmuth
- 29Brand
- 30Weiß
- 31Hegering
- 77Kiedrzynek
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 50Bouhaddi
- 12Lawrence
- 8Geyoro
- 6Jean-François
- 7KarchaouiBooked at 79mins
- 18Fazer
- 14Hamraoui
- 10BachmannSubstituted forTraoréat 73'minutes
- 21BaltimoreSubstituted forAlbertat 62'minutes
- 11DianiSubstituted forVangsgaardat 45'minutes
- 22MartensSubstituted forLiat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Albert
- 16Picaud
- 17Þorvaldsdóttir
- 20Vangsgaard
- 23Georgieva
- 26Li
- 29Traoré
- 30Votíková
- 34Elimbi
- 35Ngueleu
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1.
Foul by Amalie Vangsgaard (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jule Brand replaces Sveindís Jónsdóttir.
Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Attempt saved. Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grace Geyoro.
Attempt blocked. Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kheira Hamraoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.
Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Attempt missed. Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Amalie Vangsgaard.
Foul by Manssita Traoré (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amalie Vangsgaard (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.