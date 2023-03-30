Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wolfsburg are two-time winners of the Champions League, having lifted the trophy in 2013 and 2014

Wolfsburg booked a Women's Champions League semi-final meeting with Arsenal after clinching a narrow 2-1 aggregate win against Paris-St Germain.

Germany striker Alexandra Popp extended the two-time champions' 1-0 lead from the first leg with a stunning opener.

Kadidiatou Diani's goal gave the French side hope but they struggled to convert chances in the second half to level the tie at the Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg will host Arsenal, who knocked out Bayern Munich, on 22 April.

In an end-to-end encounter, PSG started on the front foot and thought they had the opener when Diani beat goalkeeper Merle Frohms with a composed close-range finish, but it was ruled offside following a quick video assistant referee check.

Popp started Wolfsburg's first attacking charge in the 20th minute, linking up with Felicitas Rauch for a one-two pass before sliding into a stunning shot that looped over Sarah Bouhaddi's head and into the PSG net.

The Germany striker nearly doubled the home side's lead with a diving header eight minutes later, forcing a superb save from eight-time Champions League winner Bouhaddi.

But the visitors' hopes of reaching the last four were kept alive when Diani leapt ahead of Wolfsburg's Dominique Janssen to nod in Sakina Karchaoui's cross.

Diani, PSG's biggest goal threat in the first half, left the pitch in tears with a shoulder injury just before the break following a hefty challenge from Kathrin-Julia Hendrich.

Wolfsburg opened the second half strongly and should have put the tie out of PSG's grasp with Popp, Jill Roord and Svenja Huth all missing glaring chances.

Amalie Vangsgaard threatened for PSG in the latter stages, but the French side struggled to get a proper hold of the game as their opponents continued to push forward.

Wolfsburg held off a late PSG surge in stoppage time to continue their unbeaten run in the Champions League this season.