Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 2nd Leg
VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies1Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines1

Wolfsburg 1-1 Paris St-Germain (agg 2-1): Wolfsburg to meet Arsenal in Champions League semi-final

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alexandra Popp
Wolfsburg are two-time winners of the Champions League, having lifted the trophy in 2013 and 2014

Wolfsburg booked a Women's Champions League semi-final meeting with Arsenal after clinching a narrow 2-1 aggregate win against Paris-St Germain.

Germany striker Alexandra Popp extended the two-time champions' 1-0 lead from the first leg with a stunning opener.

Kadidiatou Diani's goal gave the French side hope but they struggled to convert chances in the second half to level the tie at the Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg will host Arsenal, who knocked out Bayern Munich, on 22 April.

In an end-to-end encounter, PSG started on the front foot and thought they had the opener when Diani beat goalkeeper Merle Frohms with a composed close-range finish, but it was ruled offside following a quick video assistant referee check.

Popp started Wolfsburg's first attacking charge in the 20th minute, linking up with Felicitas Rauch for a one-two pass before sliding into a stunning shot that looped over Sarah Bouhaddi's head and into the PSG net.

The Germany striker nearly doubled the home side's lead with a diving header eight minutes later, forcing a superb save from eight-time Champions League winner Bouhaddi.

But the visitors' hopes of reaching the last four were kept alive when Diani leapt ahead of Wolfsburg's Dominique Janssen to nod in Sakina Karchaoui's cross.

Diani, PSG's biggest goal threat in the first half, left the pitch in tears with a shoulder injury just before the break following a hefty challenge from Kathrin-Julia Hendrich.

Wolfsburg opened the second half strongly and should have put the tie out of PSG's grasp with Popp, Jill Roord and Svenja Huth all missing glaring chances.

Amalie Vangsgaard threatened for PSG in the latter stages, but the French side struggled to get a proper hold of the game as their opponents continued to push forward.

Wolfsburg held off a late PSG surge in stoppage time to continue their unbeaten run in the Champions League this season.

Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 2Wilms
  • 4Hendrich
  • 6Janssen
  • 13Rauch
  • 5OberdorfBooked at 66mins
  • 8Lattwein
  • 10Huth
  • 14RoordSubstituted forPajorat 73'minutes
  • 23JónsdóttirSubstituted forBrandat 90+3'minutes
  • 11Popp

Substitutes

  • 7Bremer
  • 9Pajor
  • 17Demann
  • 20Wolter
  • 21Blomqvist
  • 24Wedemeyer
  • 28Waßmuth
  • 29Brand
  • 30Weiß
  • 31Hegering
  • 77Kiedrzynek

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50Bouhaddi
  • 12Lawrence
  • 8Geyoro
  • 6Jean-François
  • 7KarchaouiBooked at 79mins
  • 18Fazer
  • 14Hamraoui
  • 10BachmannSubstituted forTraoréat 73'minutes
  • 21BaltimoreSubstituted forAlbertat 62'minutes
  • 11DianiSubstituted forVangsgaardat 45'minutes
  • 22MartensSubstituted forLiat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Albert
  • 16Picaud
  • 17Þorvaldsdóttir
  • 20Vangsgaard
  • 23Georgieva
  • 26Li
  • 29Traoré
  • 30Votíková
  • 34Elimbi
  • 35Ngueleu
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL Wolfsburg LadiesAway TeamParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away16
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Amalie Vangsgaard (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  4. Post update

    Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jule Brand replaces Sveindís Jónsdóttir.

  6. Post update

    Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grace Geyoro.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kheira Hamraoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.

  11. Post update

    Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  13. Post update

    Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Amalie Vangsgaard.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Manssita Traoré (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  17. Post update

    Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Amalie Vangsgaard (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  19. Post update

    Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

