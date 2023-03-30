Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jaden Philogene's early goal gave Cardiff the lead in the game that was eventually abandoned

Rotherham United's home Championship game against Cardiff City, abandoned earlier this month, will be replayed, the EFL has confirmed.

Cardiff were leading 1-0 when the match on Saturday, 18 March was suspended because of an unplayable New York Stadium pitch following heavy rain.

The game will now be played on Tuesday, 25 April.

Cardiff are 21st in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone and a point behind Rotherham in 20th.

The matter was referred to the EFL board, who reviewed submissions from both clubs.

"In considering matters such as these, the league seeks to adopt consistency with previous occurrences where fixtures have been abandoned for weather-related reasons and could not be restarted," the EFL said in a statement.

In the original game, referee Oliver Langford stopped play to allow the surface the opportunity to drain following a heavy downpour shortly after half-time.

But following a 45-minute delay and further inspection, the game was abandoned.

Cardiff said in a statement they were "extremely disappointed" that the game would be replayed and that the decision "disregards the first half of the original fixture, which was unaffected by any weather conditions."

The statement continued; "Despite submitting a detailed incident report to the EFL, which contained photo and video content that documented the events that took place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on March 18th, we are aggrieved that the points we have raised have been dismissed.

"We are particularly frustrated that our staff, players and supporters who travelled to South Yorkshire must now make the long journey once again, during a time of heightened personal costs and fixture congestion."