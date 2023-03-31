Close menu

Man City vs Liverpool: Can you spot the ball in these photos?

Last updated on .From the section Football

Martin Skrtel scores
The big question mark is for illustrative purposes only. The ball wasn't really there. Or that big.

Manchester City host Liverpool this weekend, but before the serious stuff gets under way, who wants a game of spot the ball?

We've sourced seven photos from the archives of previous fixtures involving the two sides, and for a bit of fun, we've removed the ball in each of them.

Can you find the ball? You can have three goes per image:

You may also like:

Plus:

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport