Rotherham manager Matt Taylor said he had sympathy for Cardiff and their travelling fans but felt abandoning the game was the correct call

Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi says he is "surprised" the Football League (EFL) are yet to issue a verdict after their investigation into the abandoned game at Rotherham.

Cardiff led 1-0 when the Championship game on 18 March was halted following heavy rain, with the New York Stadium pitch deemed unplayable.

The EFL said they would investigate but are yet to make further comment.

Lamouchi said: "I am so surprised about this situation for many reasons.

"It is now close to two weeks and we still don't know the answer. We don't know when we will replay the game, if we must replay this game.

"I trust the EFL will come back to us quickly. It is important for both clubs, the managers, players and fans."

Cardiff are currently 21st in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone and a point behind Rotherham in 20th.

Jayden Philogene had given Cardiff the lead but the game was abandoned in the 47th minute after a pitch inspection by referee Oliver Langdon which followed a 45 minute delay.

Asked whether Cardiff had asked for the game to be restarted from the 48th minute, Lamouchi - speaking for the first time about the abandonment - said: "We can ask what we want, I can ask for the three points, we can ask to play from 48th minute, but it's what the EFL decide, so we don't know.

"It is really important for the managers, clubs, players to know the final decision, the EFL will decide about the Rotherham case.

"It was a surprise for me because I played many times in a worse situation. On this day the referee decided to stop the game, we did not at any time try to restart.

"But the safety of the players was really important for him, like it is really important for us. But now we need to know because as you know this game and this result is really important for both clubs."

BBC Sport Wales have approached the EFL for a response.

Meanwhile Cardiff striker Callum Robinson is out of Saturday's Championship derby with Swansea City because of a continuing hamstring problem.

The Republic of Ireland international has been side lined since 17 February. But Cardiff had hoped their seven goal top scorer would be available for the South Wales derby.

But Lamouchi is "confident" versatile Callum O'Dowda will be fit, having missed the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to France with a groin problem, sustained in their 3-2 friendly victory over Latvia.