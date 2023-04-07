Close menu
Scottish Championship
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle19:45Queen's ParkQueen's Park
Venue: Firhill Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park31166958411754
2Dundee30158754322253
3Ayr311471056401649
4Partick Thistle311461154401448
5Morton30111094237543
6Inverness CT30119104242042
7Raith Rovers30118114239341
8Arbroath30613112841-1331
9Hamilton3077162755-2828
10Cove Rangers3168173470-3626
