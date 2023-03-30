Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine midfielder Glackin has scored four goals this season

Coleraine midfielder Jamie Glackin has had his 10-game ban for comments made on social media overturned on appeal.

The Irish FA handed out the hefty ban last month, which was set to rule the 28-year-old out of the rest of the domestic campaign.

Glackin was able to play while Coleraine's appeal was being heard by the IFA.

He featured in the club's BetMcLean League Cup final defeat by Linfield at Windsor Park earlier this month.

In a statement, the club said: "Coleraine Football Club has welcomed the decision by the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee to overturn a ten-match ban for Jamie Glackin."

The Bannsiders' successful appeal means Glackin will be available for the club's post split Irish Premiership fixtures.

Glackin has made 34 appearances for Oran Kearney's side this season, scoring four goals.

Coleraine are next in action against Cliftonville at Solitude on Friday, 7 April.