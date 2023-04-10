Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|31
|15
|9
|7
|54
|32
|22
|54
|2
|Queen's Park
|32
|16
|6
|10
|58
|45
|13
|54
|3
|Partick Thistle
|32
|15
|6
|11
|58
|40
|18
|51
|4
|Ayr
|32
|14
|8
|10
|57
|41
|16
|50
|5
|Inverness CT
|31
|12
|9
|10
|44
|42
|2
|45
|6
|Morton
|31
|11
|11
|9
|43
|38
|5
|44
|7
|Raith Rovers
|31
|11
|8
|12
|42
|41
|1
|41
|8
|Arbroath
|31
|6
|14
|11
|28
|41
|-13
|32
|9
|Hamilton
|31
|7
|8
|16
|28
|56
|-28
|29
|10
|Cove Rangers
|32
|6
|9
|17
|35
|71
|-36
|27
