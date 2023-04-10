Close menu
Scottish Championship
DundeeDundee19:45Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31159754322254
2Queen's Park321661058451354
3Partick Thistle321561158401851
4Ayr321481057411650
5Inverness CT31129104442245
6Morton31111194338544
7Raith Rovers31118124241141
8Arbroath31614112841-1332
9Hamilton3178162856-2829
10Cove Rangers3269173571-3627
