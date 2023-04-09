Match ends, Dundee United 2, Hibernian 1.
Jamie McGrath tucked in a late penalty as Dundee United beat Hibernian at Tannadice to boost hopes of Scottish Premiership survival.
The bottom club, who had gone 11 league games without a win, are now two points adrift with seven matches remaining.
Steven Fletcher was the United hero, crashing in an early header and winning the spot-kick.
Mykola Kuharevich had levelled for Hibs, who also hit the crossbar before McGrath settled matters on 90 minutes.
United are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Edinburgh side, who slumped to a fourth successive defeat to remain sixth, further denting recent hopes of finishing third.
Hibs now face a fight to stay in the top half of the table, with Livingston just one point behind and two games to go before the split.
Without a win since 2 January, manager Jim Goodwin had stressed the importance of a fast start and United duly delivered as Fletcher rose to emphatically power home a cross from Aziz Behich.
Hibs really should have been in front by then though, with Kevin Nisbet guilty of missing a sitter, stabbing the ball against the legs of goalkeeper Mark Birighitti from all of three yards out.
Despite going in front, United were jittery on the ball, constantly giving it away.
However, Hibs could do little with all of their possession and failed to trouble Birighitti again before the interval.
Harry McKirdy had set up Nisbet's golden chance but became increasingly clumsy and ineffective on the right, while Elie Youan did not fare much better on the left as the hosts dug in to defend their lead.
Fletcher looked certain to double his tally in the opening phase of the second half only to lash over the top from Behich's lovely, cushioned lay-off.
The Australian was again the provider as substitute Ilmari Niskanen also thundered a great opening too high.
Loick Ayina made a number of good interventions at the back for United, including an impressive sliding block to prevent Nisbet reaching a drilled delivery from Chris Cadden.
But the visitors levelled out of the blue on 70 minutes when veteran defender Charlie Mulgrew failed to reach a cross from Marijan Cabraja, allowing substitute Kuharevich to bring the ball down on his chest before crashing a shot high into the net.
Hibs went close to stealing it when Nisbet whipped a fantastic free-kick against the crossbar, with Kuharevich unable to steer his follow-up header on target.
Youan should then have done better when he knocked a shot just wide following a clever set up from Nisbet.
Instead, it was the home fans who were celebrating when Fletcher cut across Will Fish to draw contact, with McGrath sending David Marshall the wrong way with a cool penalty.
Fish had the chance to make amends at the tail end of six minutes of stoppage time but took too long to shoot and could only find the side-netting.
Player of the match - Steven Fletcher
Fletcher leads the way for United - analysis
There were a lot of worried faces in the home stands when Fletcher limped off in added time but the the knock did not look too bad.
Keeping the 36-year-old former Scotland striker fit is going to be crucial if United are to pull off an escape act and stay in the top flight.
Yes, he probably should have scored a second goal but his hold up play is so important for a side who were initially reluctant to get numbers forward after going in front.
A word of praise too for Behich, who did a power of running up and down the left flank and could have had a hat-trick of assists.
Hibs' main man is also a centre forward and Nisbet cut a frustrated figure for long spells as his team-mates struggled to find any fluency.
Lee Johnson spoke of a high tempo approach when he took over last summer, but Hibs were painfully ponderous in their build up, leaving Nisbet to feed off scraps.
Wide players McKirdy and Youan never got going and there is a real dearth of creativity in the middle of the park for Johnson's side.
What they said
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin: "It wasn't pretty to watch, we had to dig in and be resilient. We carried a good counter-attacking threat and started the game on the front foot. To get that early goal was really important.
"It was exactly what we needed, especially after the results yesterday. A lot of anxiety and tension kicking about the place.
"We can't be satisfied with draws from now until the end of the season, we have to go all out to win."
Hibs manager Lee Johnson: "We should have come out with a point minimum.
"We had the momentum, but a very naive attempt at a tackle in the box, and we're 2-1 down. Unfortunately, if you look at both of their goals, that's what you get when you have very young centre-halves. It's being green, naive, isn't it?"
What next?
Hibernian host Edinburgh rivals Hearts next Saturday (12:30 BST), while Dundee United are away to Motherwell on the same day (15:00).
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Birighitti
- 22Freeman
- 27Ayina
- 4Mulgrew
- 3McMann
- 14Sibbald
- 25FotheringhamSubstituted forNiskanenat 61'minutes
- 23HarkesSubstituted forAnakuat 88'minutes
- 18McGrath
- 16Behich
- 9FletcherSubstituted forEdwardsat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Graham
- 7Niskanen
- 10Djoum
- 12Edwards
- 20Anaku
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 31Newman
- 39Thomson
- 44Macleod
Hibernian
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Marshall
- 12Cadden
- 25Fish
- 26Egan-RileyBooked at 38mins
- 3CabrajaSubstituted forStevensonat 75'minutes
- 14JeggoBooked at 27mins
- 11Newell
- 22McKirdySubstituted forHendersonat 75'minutes
- 32CampbellSubstituted forKukharevychat 58'minutes
- 23YouanSubstituted forVieira Tavaresat 86'minutes
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 8Doyle-Hayes
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 13Hoppe
- 16Stevenson
- 17Devlin
- 18Henderson
- 31Johnson
- 99Kukharevych
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 9,516
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Hibernian 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. William Fish (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Jeggo.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Ryan Edwards replaces Steven Fletcher because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Steven Fletcher (Dundee United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mykola Kukharevych with a headed pass.
Post update
Goal! Dundee United 2, Hibernian 1. Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by William Fish (Hibernian) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Dundee United. Steven Fletcher draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Sadat Anaku replaces Ian Harkes.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Jair Tavares replaces Élie Youan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Nisbet.
Post update
Foul by William Fish (Hibernian).
Post update
Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Loick Ayina (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Player of the match
FletcherSteven Fletcher
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number20Player nameAnakuAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number25Player nameFotheringhamAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number1Player nameBirighittiAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number27Player nameAyinaAverage rating
2.89
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
1.49
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number99Player nameKukharevychAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number3Player nameCabrajaAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number25Player nameFishAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number14Player nameJeggoAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number23Player nameYouanAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number26Player nameCJ Egan-RileyAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number12Player nameCaddenAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number22Player nameMcKirdyAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number18Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number10Player nameJair TavaresAverage rating
4.17