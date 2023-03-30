Last updated on .From the section Preston

Greg Cunningham has made 24 appearances for Preston North End this season

Preston North End defender Greg Cunningham will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury picked up in their defeat by Middlesbrough.

The 32-year-old was forced off in the first half of the 4-0 defeat on 18 March, before the international break.

"Injuries happen and it's come at a time [where] he's been excellent," boss Ryan Lowe told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It's disappointing for him but we just have to make sure we do right by him and also right by the club."

Lowe added: "His contract is up at the end of the season which is not helpful. We'll have a conversation about where we can go, what we can do, and the rehab."

Preston are 12th in the Championship before the resumption of the league, following March's international period, seven points off the play-off places.