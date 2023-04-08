Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen2KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Aberdeen 2-0 Kilmarnock: Luis 'Duk' Lopes fires Aberdeen past Kilmarnock and up to third

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen's Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie
Duk scored the opening goal after just 16 seconds for Aberdeen

Luis 'Duk' Lopes scored twice against Kilmarnock - the first after just 16 seconds - as Aberdeen got a fifth straight win to move up to third in the Scottish Premiership.

The Cape Verde international fired low past goalkeeper Sam Walker before other 15:00 games had even kicked off, and finished a fine move just before the hour to seal the win.

Kilmarnock were the better side in between those goals, but struggled in the final third and remain the only side without a league away win.

Derek McInnes' side have lost 14 of their 16 games on the road and stay 10th in the Premiership, six points above bottom side Dundee United, who play Hibernian on Sunday.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, leapfrog stuttering Hearts into third place on the back of a fantastic run under manager Barry Robson, earning a fifth league win in a row for the first time in eight years.

Duk has been a consistent positive in an up and down campaign for Aberdeen, and the fan favourite was again key as he took his goal tally up to 15 in the league alongside Bojan Mioskvi, who set up both his goals.

The North Macedonian slipped in his strike partner to shoot confidently into the corner while some fans were still queuing for a pie at Pittodrie, after good work by Ryan Duncan in midfield.

And when Leighton Clarkson chipped a wonderful pass into Miovski's path, he squared for Duk to tap in his second.

From there it was comfortable for Aberdeen, but Kilmarnock had threatened to force a shock away result.

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos denied Christian Doidge and Liam Donnelly just before the break, and Lewis Mayo also went close when play resumed.

Substitute Scott Robinson also had a goal ruled out for offside in stoppage time, but two points and six goals away rom home all season tells the story for Kilmarnock.

McInnes' men suffer from severe travel sickness, which threatens to send them back to the Championship.

Aberdeen charge for Europe - analysis

McInnes was the Aberdeen manager when they last won five league games on the spin at the start of the 2015 season.

In those days European football was a regular thing for Aberdeen, but this season's charge for third has come out of the blue since Robson stepped in to replace Jim Goodwin with the club in disarray in January.

Now they have all the momentum and have overcome what was at one stage an 11-point gap to Hearts. Robson's coaching and leadership have been key, as have assured centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock.

It's now a third clean sheet in a row for the first time since December 2020, and they largely stood up to Kilmarnock's aerial ability in the box. The combination of Clarkson's flair in midfield and the potent pair of Duk and Miovski gives them firepower few other teams in the league possess.

There is still plenty of room for improvement and a third-place finish is far from assured, but it has been some salvage job from Robson and co.

As for Kilmarnock, it's the same old story. Despite one of their better away displays, they still lost and failed to score.

McInnes said this week they had been training on grass in a bid to try anything to improve their fortunes away from Rugby Park's artificial surface, but in truth it's quality in front of goal that is holding them back.

Twenty-six goals in 31 games is a poor return, and is the reason they will have to fight right to the end to save their Premiership status.

What's next?

Aberdeen are away to Ross County on Friday (19:45 BST) while Kilmarnock have the unenviable task of trying to take points from leaders Celtic at Rugby Park next Sunday (12:00).

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonald
  • 4Scales
  • 2McCrorie
  • 23Duncan
  • 20Clarkson
  • 16Ramadani
  • 17HayesBooked at 78mins
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forWatkinsat 72'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forBavidgeat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 10Markanday
  • 14Myslovic
  • 15Watkins
  • 19Gorter
  • 22Coulson
  • 25Richardson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 20Walker
  • 2Mayo
  • 19Wright
  • 3Dorsett
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forMurrayat 81'minutes
  • 34WatsonBooked at 42mins
  • 17LyonsSubstituted forAlebiosuat 45'minutes
  • 22Donnelly
  • 24Chambers
  • 10JonesSubstituted forRobinsonat 72'minutes
  • 26DoidgeSubstituted forWalesat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 4Power
  • 5Taylor
  • 8Alston
  • 15Murray
  • 16Robinson
  • 21McInroy
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 29Wales
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
16,248

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Kilmarnock 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Kilmarnock 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Duncan.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Liam Donnelly tries a through ball, but Scott Robinson is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fraser Murray with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ylber Ramadani.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Bobby Wales replaces Christian Doidge.

  8. Post update

    Alfie Bavidge (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Daniel Armstrong.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfie Bavidge (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marley Watkins.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Robinson (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Booking

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).

  15. Post update

    Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Alfie Bavidge replaces Duk.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Scott Robinson replaces Jordan Jones.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Bojan Miovski.

  19. Post update

    Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31291198237588
2Rangers31244376304676
3Aberdeen31152144952-347
4Hearts31136125047345
5St Mirren31128113642-644
6Hibernian30124144649-340
7Livingston31116143150-1939
8Motherwell31106154245-336
9St Johnstone3195173351-1832
10Kilmarnock3177172654-2828
11Ross County3176182745-1827
12Dundee Utd3057183056-2622
View full Scottish Premiership table

