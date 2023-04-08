Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Kilmarnock 0.
Luis 'Duk' Lopes scored twice against Kilmarnock - the first after just 16 seconds - as Aberdeen got a fifth straight win to move up to third in the Scottish Premiership.
The Cape Verde international fired low past goalkeeper Sam Walker before other 15:00 games had even kicked off, and finished a fine move just before the hour to seal the win.
Kilmarnock were the better side in between those goals, but struggled in the final third and remain the only side without a league away win.
Derek McInnes' side have lost 14 of their 16 games on the road and stay 10th in the Premiership, six points above bottom side Dundee United, who play Hibernian on Sunday.
Aberdeen, meanwhile, leapfrog stuttering Hearts into third place on the back of a fantastic run under manager Barry Robson, earning a fifth league win in a row for the first time in eight years.
Duk has been a consistent positive in an up and down campaign for Aberdeen, and the fan favourite was again key as he took his goal tally up to 15 in the league alongside Bojan Mioskvi, who set up both his goals.
The North Macedonian slipped in his strike partner to shoot confidently into the corner while some fans were still queuing for a pie at Pittodrie, after good work by Ryan Duncan in midfield.
And when Leighton Clarkson chipped a wonderful pass into Miovski's path, he squared for Duk to tap in his second.
From there it was comfortable for Aberdeen, but Kilmarnock had threatened to force a shock away result.
Goalkeeper Kelle Roos denied Christian Doidge and Liam Donnelly just before the break, and Lewis Mayo also went close when play resumed.
Substitute Scott Robinson also had a goal ruled out for offside in stoppage time, but two points and six goals away rom home all season tells the story for Kilmarnock.
McInnes' men suffer from severe travel sickness, which threatens to send them back to the Championship.
Aberdeen charge for Europe - analysis
McInnes was the Aberdeen manager when they last won five league games on the spin at the start of the 2015 season.
In those days European football was a regular thing for Aberdeen, but this season's charge for third has come out of the blue since Robson stepped in to replace Jim Goodwin with the club in disarray in January.
Now they have all the momentum and have overcome what was at one stage an 11-point gap to Hearts. Robson's coaching and leadership have been key, as have assured centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock.
It's now a third clean sheet in a row for the first time since December 2020, and they largely stood up to Kilmarnock's aerial ability in the box. The combination of Clarkson's flair in midfield and the potent pair of Duk and Miovski gives them firepower few other teams in the league possess.
There is still plenty of room for improvement and a third-place finish is far from assured, but it has been some salvage job from Robson and co.
As for Kilmarnock, it's the same old story. Despite one of their better away displays, they still lost and failed to score.
McInnes said this week they had been training on grass in a bid to try anything to improve their fortunes away from Rugby Park's artificial surface, but in truth it's quality in front of goal that is holding them back.
Twenty-six goals in 31 games is a poor return, and is the reason they will have to fight right to the end to save their Premiership status.
What's next?
Aberdeen are away to Ross County on Friday (19:45 BST) while Kilmarnock have the unenviable task of trying to take points from leaders Celtic at Rugby Park next Sunday (12:00).
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 16,248
