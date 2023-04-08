Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi seized on a Ben Davies mistake to net his second goal and restore Celtic's lead

Celtic look destined to retain the Scottish Premiership title after crushing Rangers' hopes with a thrilling derby victory.

Kyogo Furuhashi netted either side of James Tavernier's sumptuous free-kick at a raucous Celtic Park devoid of away supporters, before Jota rolled in the hosts' third.

Tavernier headed his 100th Rangers goal to set up a nervy finale, with the Rangers captain nodding inches wide moments later, but Celtic held on to go 12 points clear with seven games left.

With their vastly superior goal difference, it means a maximum of three more wins will ensure Celtic the trophy, while Rangers manager Michael Beale is left to lick his wounds after suffering the first league defeat of his tenure.

Both sides came into this combustible fixture in rampant form but missing totemic figures through injury.

Celtic had to do without midfielder Reo Hatate, while the absence of Connor Goldson - who scored a double when Rangers last won at Celtic Park in October 2020 - meant a first start since July for John Souttar.

The Scotland international and fellow centre-back Ben Davies were both culpable of glaring second-half errors seized upon as Celtic ultimately emerged triumphant.

Rangers knew this game was their last hope of reviving already slender title hopes and they set about their task with relish, putting Celtic's defence ill at ease in the opening skirmishes with a high press.

Controversy is never far from this derby and it reared its head when Alfredo Morelos poked in Borna Barisic's corner with a first-time finish, only to be penalised by referee Kevin Clancy for a push on Alistair Johnston.

The visitors were incensed after VAR ratified the decision, and 60,000 home fans heaved a sigh of relief.

Celtic, having also had an opener disallowed when Kyogo was offside when finishing off a brilliant Johnston pass, roused themselves and surged ahead.

Callum McGregor and Jota had tested Allan McGregor before Kyogo swivelled and lashed past the Rangers goalkeeper's grasp after being picked out by Matt O'Riley's cutback.

Rangers were rocking on their heels - Jota threatened a second with a swerving drive from distance that stung McGregor's palms - but went up the tunnel level thanks to an exquisite equaliser.

Tavernier's 25-yard free-kick was top drawer and arrowed into the net, kissing the bar on its way past the despairing dive of Joe Hart.

Rangers looked to keep up the momentum and Morelos was thwarted by Hart after a rare slip by the impressive Johnston, then had a header blocked and Todd Cantwell drilled wide.

But Beale's side were architects of their own downfall at the other end, and Celtic's second was a personal nightmare for Davies.

Having cut out Jota's cross, the defender tried to keep the ball in play on the byeline but succeeded only in knocking it off Jota and into the path of Kyogo, who gobbled up the gift by smashing past McGregor from an acute angle.

Davies rallied by making a last-ditch block to deny Kyogo, but Celtic extended their lead with what proved to be the decisive goal. Jota nipped in to steal Souttar's blind passback to McGregor and roll the ball into the net to spark bedlam in the stands.

Tavernier popped up the back post to head in Barisic's cross, but his landmark goal had a hollow ring as Rangers failed to find a leveller.

Celtic substitute Alexandro Bernabei ought to have calmed the home nerves when he burst through one-on-one, and there was one final scare when Barisic lined up a free-kick on the edge of Celtic's box but sent it too high with the last kick of a high-octane derby.

Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic's talisman again delivered on the big occasion, taking his tally for the season to 28 goals and also having a strike disallowed

Rangers errors so costly as Celtic show ruthless edge - analysis

Celtic have made fast starts their hallmark under Ange Postecoglou but were knocked off kilter as Rangers came tearing at them.

Passes were frequently going astray, the normally unflappable Cameron Carter-Vickers had a couple of slack moments, and Aaron Mooy endured a torrid return from injury.

Yet while Celtic were not at their fluent best, they can still rely upon devastating attacking weapons. Having netted the last-gasp equaliser in the previous league meeting with Rangers, Kyogo's contribution was of colossal importance here - taking his season's goal haul to 28 - and Jota's goal was fitting reward for an incisive performance.

Rangers did plenty of things right but it's now no wins in three for Beale against Celtic, including two defeats.

The Ibrox side did not allow Celtic to dominate midfield this time, but were found wanting in the key moments at both ends and will feel aggrieved at Morelos' disallowed opener.

The Colombian then passed up a big chance at 1-1 and Rangers did not display the cutting edge of their hosts. The blunt truth is the difference in a tight contest was costly errors from Davies and Souttar that undid all the visitors' enterprising play.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It had a bit of everything. It was very competitive at times. It's only natural that players will be on edge and that showed in our game.

"We still controlled aspects of it, we were always a threat. They were a threat from set-pieces and caused us problems there.

"I'm as much an onlooker as anyone else on gameday, and I can't help but admire the character of this group of players. They find a way every time to get the job done."

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It was a strong performance marred by two mistakes. I won't pick holes in the boys for that because I thought they played well.

"I thought the minimum we deserved was a draw and I'm disappointed with one or two decisions from the VAR officials.

"If you look at Alfredo Morelos' disallowed goal, why is their guy not trying to play the ball? Only Alfredo is trying to play the ball. I think it's a goal. It's a soft one."

What's next?

Celtic visit Kilmarnock on Premiership duty next Sunday (12:00 BST), while Rangers are at home to St Mirren the previous day (15:00).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Celtic Formation 4-3-3 1 Hart 2 Johnston 20 Carter-Vickers 4 Starfelt 3 Taylor 13 Mooy 42 McGregor 33 O'Riley 17 Neves Filipe 8 Furuhashi 38 Maeda 1 Hart

2 Johnston

20 Carter-Vickers Booked at 8mins

4 Starfelt

3 Taylor

13 Mooy Booked at 47mins Substituted for Iwata at 61' minutes

42 McGregor Booked at 39mins

33 O'Riley Booked at 44mins Substituted for Oh at 75' minutes

17 Neves Filipe Substituted for Haksabanovic at 75' minutes

8 Furuhashi Substituted for Turnbull at 85' minutes

38 Maeda Substituted for Bernabei at 86' minutes Substitutes 9 Haksabanovic

14 Turnbull

18 Kobayashi

19 Oh

24 Iwata

25 Bernabei

29 Bain

57 Welsh

69 Vata Rangers Formation 4-2-3-1 1 McGregor 2 Tavernier 16 Souttar 26 Davies 31 Barisic 8 Jack 43 Raskin 13 Cantwell 71 Tillman 14 Kent 20 Morelos 1 McGregor

2 Tavernier

16 Souttar

26 Davies

31 Barisic

8 Jack Substituted for Lundstram at 86' minutes

43 Raskin Booked at 39mins

13 Cantwell Booked at 45mins Substituted for Wright at 86' minutes

71 Tillman Substituted for Sakala at 69' minutes

14 Kent

20 Morelos Substituted for Colak at 86' minutes Substitutes 3 Yilmaz

4 Lundstram

7 Hagi

9 Colak

18 Kamara

23 Wright

30 Sakala

33 McLaughlin

37 Arfield Referee: Kevin Clancy Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Celtic 3, Rangers 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Rangers 2. Post update Attempt missed. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick. Post update Foul by Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic). Post update Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Tomoki Iwata (Celtic). Post update Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by John Lundstram. Post update Offside, Celtic. Alexandro Bernabei tries a through ball, but David Turnbull is caught offside. Post update Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers). Post update Offside, Rangers. Nicolas Raskin tries a through ball, but Fashion Sakala is caught offside. Post update Foul by Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic). Post update John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic). Post update Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Antonio-Mirko Colak replaces Alfredo Morelos. Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Todd Cantwell. Substitution Substitution, Rangers. John Lundstram replaces Ryan Jack. Substitution Substitution, Celtic. Alexandro Bernabei replaces Daizen Maeda. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward