Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic3RangersRangers2

Celtic 3-2 Rangers: Kyogo double helps Ange Postecoglou's side go 12 points clear

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Kyogo Furuhashi seized on a Ben Davies mistake to net his second goal and restore Celtic's lead
Celtic look destined to retain the Scottish Premiership title after crushing Rangers' hopes with a thrilling derby victory.

Kyogo Furuhashi netted either side of James Tavernier's sumptuous free-kick at a raucous Celtic Park devoid of away supporters, before Jota rolled in the hosts' third.

Tavernier headed his 100th Rangers goal to set up a nervy finale, with the Rangers captain nodding inches wide moments later, but Celtic held on to go 12 points clear with seven games left.

With their vastly superior goal difference, it means a maximum of three more wins will ensure Celtic the trophy, while Rangers manager Michael Beale is left to lick his wounds after suffering the first league defeat of his tenure.

Both sides came into this combustible fixture in rampant form but missing totemic figures through injury.

Celtic had to do without midfielder Reo Hatate, while the absence of Connor Goldson - who scored a double when Rangers last won at Celtic Park in October 2020 - meant a first start since July for John Souttar.

The Scotland international and fellow centre-back Ben Davies were both culpable of glaring second-half errors seized upon as Celtic ultimately emerged triumphant.

Rangers knew this game was their last hope of reviving already slender title hopes and they set about their task with relish, putting Celtic's defence ill at ease in the opening skirmishes with a high press.

Controversy is never far from this derby and it reared its head when Alfredo Morelos poked in Borna Barisic's corner with a first-time finish, only to be penalised by referee Kevin Clancy for a push on Alistair Johnston.

The visitors were incensed after VAR ratified the decision, and 60,000 home fans heaved a sigh of relief.

Celtic, having also had an opener disallowed when Kyogo was offside when finishing off a brilliant Johnston pass, roused themselves and surged ahead.

Callum McGregor and Jota had tested Allan McGregor before Kyogo swivelled and lashed past the Rangers goalkeeper's grasp after being picked out by Matt O'Riley's cutback.

Rangers were rocking on their heels - Jota threatened a second with a swerving drive from distance that stung McGregor's palms - but went up the tunnel level thanks to an exquisite equaliser.

Tavernier's 25-yard free-kick was top drawer and arrowed into the net, kissing the bar on its way past the despairing dive of Joe Hart.

Rangers looked to keep up the momentum and Morelos was thwarted by Hart after a rare slip by the impressive Johnston, then had a header blocked and Todd Cantwell drilled wide.

But Beale's side were architects of their own downfall at the other end, and Celtic's second was a personal nightmare for Davies.

Having cut out Jota's cross, the defender tried to keep the ball in play on the byeline but succeeded only in knocking it off Jota and into the path of Kyogo, who gobbled up the gift by smashing past McGregor from an acute angle.

Davies rallied by making a last-ditch block to deny Kyogo, but Celtic extended their lead with what proved to be the decisive goal. Jota nipped in to steal Souttar's blind passback to McGregor and roll the ball into the net to spark bedlam in the stands.

Tavernier popped up the back post to head in Barisic's cross, but his landmark goal had a hollow ring as Rangers failed to find a leveller.

Celtic substitute Alexandro Bernabei ought to have calmed the home nerves when he burst through one-on-one, and there was one final scare when Barisic lined up a free-kick on the edge of Celtic's box but sent it too high with the last kick of a high-octane derby.

Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic's talisman again delivered on the big occasion, taking his tally for the season to 28 goals and also having a strike disallowed
Rangers errors so costly as Celtic show ruthless edge - analysis

Celtic have made fast starts their hallmark under Ange Postecoglou but were knocked off kilter as Rangers came tearing at them.

Passes were frequently going astray, the normally unflappable Cameron Carter-Vickers had a couple of slack moments, and Aaron Mooy endured a torrid return from injury.

Yet while Celtic were not at their fluent best, they can still rely upon devastating attacking weapons. Having netted the last-gasp equaliser in the previous league meeting with Rangers, Kyogo's contribution was of colossal importance here - taking his season's goal haul to 28 - and Jota's goal was fitting reward for an incisive performance.

Rangers did plenty of things right but it's now no wins in three for Beale against Celtic, including two defeats.

The Ibrox side did not allow Celtic to dominate midfield this time, but were found wanting in the key moments at both ends and will feel aggrieved at Morelos' disallowed opener.

The Colombian then passed up a big chance at 1-1 and Rangers did not display the cutting edge of their hosts. The blunt truth is the difference in a tight contest was costly errors from Davies and Souttar that undid all the visitors' enterprising play.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It had a bit of everything. It was very competitive at times. It's only natural that players will be on edge and that showed in our game.

"We still controlled aspects of it, we were always a threat. They were a threat from set-pieces and caused us problems there.

"I'm as much an onlooker as anyone else on gameday, and I can't help but admire the character of this group of players. They find a way every time to get the job done."

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It was a strong performance marred by two mistakes. I won't pick holes in the boys for that because I thought they played well.

"I thought the minimum we deserved was a draw and I'm disappointed with one or two decisions from the VAR officials.

"If you look at Alfredo Morelos' disallowed goal, why is their guy not trying to play the ball? Only Alfredo is trying to play the ball. I think it's a goal. It's a soft one."

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-VickersBooked at 8mins
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 13MooyBooked at 47minsSubstituted forIwataat 61'minutes
  • 42McGregorBooked at 39mins
  • 33O'RileyBooked at 44minsSubstituted forOhat 75'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 75'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forTurnbullat 85'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forBernabeiat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 25Bernabei
  • 29Bain
  • 57Welsh
  • 69Vata

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 16Souttar
  • 26Davies
  • 31Barisic
  • 8JackSubstituted forLundstramat 86'minutes
  • 43RaskinBooked at 39mins
  • 13CantwellBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWrightat 86'minutes
  • 71TillmanSubstituted forSakalaat 69'minutes
  • 14Kent
  • 20MorelosSubstituted forColakat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 4Lundstram
  • 7Hagi
  • 9Colak
  • 18Kamara
  • 23Wright
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 3, Rangers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Rangers 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic).

  5. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tomoki Iwata (Celtic).

  7. Post update

    Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by John Lundstram.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Alexandro Bernabei tries a through ball, but David Turnbull is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Nicolas Raskin tries a through ball, but Fashion Sakala is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

  16. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Antonio-Mirko Colak replaces Alfredo Morelos.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Todd Cantwell.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. John Lundstram replaces Ryan Jack.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Alexandro Bernabei replaces Daizen Maeda.

Player of the match

FuruhashiKyogo Furuhashi

with an average of 8.27

Celtic

  1. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    8.27

  2. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    7.61

  3. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.57

  4. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.37

  5. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    7.22

  6. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.98

  7. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.90

  8. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.87

  9. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    6.83

  10. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.81

  11. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.49

  12. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    6.48

  13. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    6.47

  14. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    6.28

  15. Squad number25Player nameBernabei
    Average rating

    6.25

  16. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    5.97

Rangers

  1. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.80

  2. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    4.70

  3. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    4.62

  4. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    4.58

  5. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    4.57

  6. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    4.35

  7. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    4.27

  8. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.12

  9. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.08

  10. Squad number16Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    4.06

  11. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    3.84

  12. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    3.32

  13. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    3.19

  14. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    3.15

  15. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    3.04

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31291198237588
2Rangers31244376304676
3Aberdeen31152144852-447
4Hearts31137115045546
5St Mirren31119113442-842
6Hibernian30124144649-340
7Livingston31116143150-1939
8Motherwell31106154245-336
9St Johnstone3195173350-1732
10Kilmarnock3177172653-2728
11Ross County3176182645-1927
12Dundee Utd3057183056-2622
View full Scottish Premiership table

