Celtic v Rangers

Midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to be fit for Celtic and left-back Greg Taylor is also likely to be available for the Premiership champions and league leaders despite going off with a knock against Ross County last weekend.

Right-back Anthony Ralston is back in contention, but midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers James Forrest and Liel Abada remain on the sidelines.

Second-top Rangers welcome back midfielder Nicolas Raskin following a thigh issue. However, Leon King, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Filip Helander remain out.

Did you know? Rangers' sole win at Celtic Park since a 3-1 success in 2010-11 was a victory under Steven Gerrard in 2019-20, with Nikola Katic scoring the winner.

