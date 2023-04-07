Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic12:30RangersRangers
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Rangers

Midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to be fit for Celtic and left-back Greg Taylor is also likely to be available for the Premiership champions and league leaders despite going off with a knock against Ross County last weekend.

Right-back Anthony Ralston is back in contention, but midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers James Forrest and Liel Abada remain on the sidelines.

Second-top Rangers welcome back midfielder Nicolas Raskin following a thigh issue. However, Leon King, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Filip Helander remain out.

Did you know? Rangers' sole win at Celtic Park since a 3-1 success in 2010-11 was a victory under Steven Gerrard in 2019-20, with Nikola Katic scoring the winner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30281195217485
2Rangers30244274274776
3Hearts30136115045545
4Aberdeen30142144752-544
5St Mirren30118113442-841
6Hibernian30124144649-340
7Livingston30116133147-1639
8Motherwell3096153945-633
9St Johnstone3095163349-1632
10Kilmarnock3077162652-2628
11Ross County3066182545-2024
12Dundee Utd3057183056-2622
View full Scottish Premiership table

