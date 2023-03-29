Hayden Carter: Blackburn Rovers defender extends contract
Last updated on .From the section Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers defender Hayden Carter has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.
The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Championship side this season.
He is the second Rovers player to sign a new deal this week after fellow defender Scott Wharton.
"I've been here for nearly 10 years now and this is everything I've been working towards," Carter told the club website.