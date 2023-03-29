Wade Elliott was appointed Cheltenham Town head coach in June 2022

Boss Wade Elliott says Aidan Keena has already established a bond with the Cheltenham Town fans and is beginning to show his potential.

The 23-year-old striker, who joined in January, failed to score in his first 10 appearances but has now scored two in two - including in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on 29 March.

Elliott told BBC Radio Gloucestershire he is seeing "flashes" of his talent.

"He obviously has a rapport with the fans already," Elliott said.

"That is more to do with the way he plays the game. You see his personality on the pitch - he has a good work ethic and is infectious.

"We still think there is a lot of growth in him. It's still very early days but if he's willing, we can work with him and he can kick on. We have eight games left and we are looking forward to having a really good pre-season with him."

Cheltenham are now unbeaten in five games and have climbed to 17th in the League One table, nine points above the relegation zone.

Elliott said he felt his side were making good progress and was impressed with their display against the Owls.

"I'm proud of the performance," Elliott added. "We were excellent. I'll take the point - it might be a big point.

"Performances have generally been pretty good. We are a work in progress. It's a new group and we are chipping away and hopefully there are signs that one or two things are coming together, and we are a bit better than people expected.

"We won't get carried away. The last performance doesn't owe you the next one. The group is in a really good place but that doesn't guarantee anything."

Cheltenham host Burton Albion, who are 18th in the table, on Saturday.