Dungannon Swifts are preparing for their first Irish Cup semi-final in six years

Irish Cup semi-finals Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (Larne v Ballymena at 19:45 BST on Friday and Crusaders v Dungannon at 12:15 on Saturday; listen to Dungannon v Crusaders on BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Sounds; live text commentary, in-play clips & highlights on BBC Sport website

The Irish Cup semi-finals take place this weekend as the final four battle it out to reach the showpiece final at Windsor Park on 7 May.

League leaders Larne are bidding to reach their second decider in three years when they play last year's beaten finalists Ballymena United at Seaview on Friday evening.

In the other encounter, holders Crusaders will aim to move closer to lifting the trophy for a second year in a row when they face Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park on Saturday.

Ballymena out to beat cup blues

Ballymena battle past Ballyclare 3-1 in extra-time to seal semi-final berth

Ballymena have not won the Irish Cup since 1989, although they came agonisingly close to ending their drought in last year's decider.

They led 1-0 against Crusaders until the 93rd minute when Josh Robinson stabbed home an equaliser for the north Belfast club.

More agony was to follow when former player Johnny McMurray fired home a superb volley in the last minute of extra-time to condemn the Sky Blues to a heart-breaking defeat.

Those two sides could yet meet again in this year's final, but first Ballymena face the tough task of overcoming Irish Premiership pacesetters Larne, who are on course to lift both the Gibson Cup and Irish Cup for the first time.

The Invermen came closest to winning the cup in 2021 when they lost 2-1 to Linfield in the final.

Andy Ryan scored a late winner for Larne against H&W Welders in the Irish Cup quarter-finals

Tiernan Lynch's side have beaten Ballymena in the County Antrim Shield and twice in the league this season, with the latest of those victories coming just two weeks ago, a 1-0 triumph at Inver Park.

Goalkeeper Jordan Williamson was dismissed late on in that contest, which means he will be forced to watch the semi-final from the stands for the Sky Blues.

Both sides narrowly overcame Championship opposition to reach this stage, with Larne requiring a late goal from Andy Ryan to see off H&W Welders, while Ballymena - who knocked Larne out of last season's Irish Cup - needed extra-time to defeat Ballyclare Comrades at Dixon Park.

Can Swifts spring another upset?

Five-time winners Crusaders go into the other semi-final as firm favourites to progress to a second successive final.

A first-half goal from Jordan Forsythe helped them beat Glentoran and seal their place in the final four as Stephen Baxter seeks to add to the three Irish Cup wins Crusaders have enjoyed during his tenure.

They have comfortably defeated the Swifts in all three league meetings between the sides this season.

Watch: Campbell bags double as Swifts stun Reds

A second-half Rhyss Campbell double saw Dean Shiels' side upset Cliftonville and reach their first Irish Cup semi-final since 2017.

Their cup run has been a rare bright spark in what has been a difficult season for the Swifts, who are locked in a relegation battle going into the split.

The Irish Cup has offered a welcome respite from league struggles, especially after a chastening 5-0 defeat against Linfield last weekend, as they bid to reach the showpiece for the first time since 2007.

What they say

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch: "Last year Ballymena knocked us out of the cup, so it doesn't matter where you are in the league or about your last five results, it's a cup game and you have to be at your best to get something from it."

Dungannon manager Dean Shiels: "We have to try and lift the players and they will bounce back because the motivation of playing in the semi-final of the Irish Cup is there for them.

"We are one win away from playing in the biggest game in the country so I don't think the players will need too much motivation for that."

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter: "It is important that we go in with our best foot forward, you only get one go at a cup semi-final, you are either in or you are out.

"There is not much I don't know about Dungannon, we know how they like to play and it is up to us to counteract that and work out a system of play that will get us the result."