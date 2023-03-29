Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee United, Hatate, McTominay, Shankland, Hickey
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Brighton want to sign Japan midfielder Reo Hatate, 25, from Celtic. (Football Insider)
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is pushing the club to sign 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United. (Football Insider)
Scott McTominay reveals a pep talk from Scotland boss Steve Clarke, urging him to play with a smile on his face, before scoring four goals in two games against Cyprus and Spain. (Scottish Sun)
Goalkeeper Joe Hart, 35, can carry on playing for Celtic for many more years, reckons former Republic of Ireland international Shay Given. (Daily Record)
Manager Jim Goodwin has not given up hope of Dylan Levitt featuring again this season after revealing that the Dundee United midfielder will not require knee surgery. (Courier)
Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland cut short a holiday in Spain to help Scotland shock them in their Euro 2024 qualifier, saying: "I would do anything to play for my country." (Daily Record)
Aaron Hickey admitted he can't wait to return to Brentford to see Spanish goalkeeper David Raya after Scotland's famous win on Tuesday, saying his club-mate had been in confident mood before the game in Glasgow. (Scotsman)
Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller, who had three stints at Ibrox in a long career, says he always knew he would return to Rangers - even on the day he signed for Celtic. (Daily Record)